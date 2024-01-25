Coyotes Claim Adam Ružička off Waivers

24-year-old has 40 points in 114 career NHL games

GettyImages-1930884178
By Arizona Coyotes
@ArizonaCoyotes Arizona Coyotes

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:
Thursday, January 25, 2024

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA – Arizona Coyotes General Manager Bill Armstrong announced today the Coyotes have claimed center Adam Ružička off waivers from the Calgary Flames.

The 24-year-old Ružička has registered 3-6-9 and six penalty minutes (PIM) in 39 games with the Flames this season. In 2022-23, Ružička posted a career-high 6-14-20 in 44 games. The 6-foot-4, 215-pound native of Bratislava, Slovakia has recorded 14-26-40 and 26 PIM in 114 career NHL games.

Ružička was originally drafted by the Flames in the fourth round (109th overall) in the 2017 NHL Draft.

