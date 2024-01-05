Keller Selected to Represent Coyotes at 2024 NHL All-Star Game in Toronto

Fourth All-Star Game appearance will break Coyotes team record

IMG_3282
By Arizona Coyotes
@ArizonaCoyotes Arizona Coyotes

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:  
Thursday, January 4, 2024  
                                                                                   
SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA --- The National Hockey League announced today that Arizona Coyotes forward Clayton Keller has been selected to represent the Coyotes at the 2024 NHL All-Star Game, which will take place at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario on Saturday, February 3. 

This will be Keller’s fourth NHL All-Star Game appearance which will surpass Keith Tkachuk and Teppo Numminen for the most All-Star game appearances in Coyotes history. The Chesterfield, MO native was named to his first NHL All-Star Game in 2019 when he represented the Coyotes in San Jose. He also represented the team in Las Vegas (2022) and Fort Lauderdale (2023). 

The 25-year-old Keller leads the team in scoring with 13-18-31 through 36 games this season, while also leading the team with four game-winning goals and 103 shots. He is also second on the team with five power play goals and is tied for the team-lead with six multi-point games. 

Last season, the 5-foot-10, 178-pound forward returned from fracturing his femur to play in all 82 games and finished with a career-high 37-49-86 points to tie Tkachuk for the single season Coyotes scoring record. Keller recorded 19-26-45 in 32 games after the 2023 All-Star game to rank fourth in the NHL during that span which includes a record-breaking March that saw the forward post a Coyotes team record 14-game point streak, helping him earn the NHL’s Third Star of the Month. 

Keller has totaled 146-227-373 in 478 career regular season games with the Coyotes and ranks fourth in points and assists and fifth in goals in team history. The now four-time NHL All Star was drafted by the Coyotes in the first round (seventh overall) in the 2016 NHL Draft and ranks third in assists and fifth in goals and points from his draft class.     
 
Coyotes NHL All-Star Game Representatives  
1997: Defenseman Oleg Tverdovsky, Left Wing Keith Tkachuk  
1998: Left Wing Keith Tkachuk, Goaltender Nikolai Khabibulin  
1999: Center Jeremy Roenick, Left Wing Keith Tkachuk, Goaltender Nikolai Khabibulin, Defenseman Teppo Numminen and Head Coach Jim Schoenfeld   
2000: Center Jeremy Roenick, Defenseman Teppo Numminen  
2001: Goaltender Sean Burke, Defenseman Teppo Numminen  
2002: Goaltender Sean Burke  
2004: Right Wing Shane Doan  
2007: Center Yanic Perreault, Defenseman Ed Jovanovski  
2008: Defenseman Ed Jovanovski  
2009: Right Wing Shane Doan  
2011: Defenseman Keith Yandle  
2012: Defenseman Keith Yandle  
2015: Defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson  
2017: Goaltender Mike Smith  
2018: Defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson  
2019: Right Wing Clayton Keller  
2020: Goaltender Darcy Kuemper and Head Coach Rick Tocchet  
2022: Left Wing Clayton Keller  
2023: Left Wing Clayton Keller   
2024: Left Wing Clayton Keller 

