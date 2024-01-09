Kirkland Defies Adversity to Make NHL Return, ‘Dream Come True All Over Again’

First there were surgeries, and then there was the physical therapy. Justin said it took 10-11 weeks of recovery in San Diego to simply get back to skating, because he first needed to work on getting his heart rate up before any other progress could be made. Despite the odds, he worked tirelessly to get back into playing shape, and eventually returned to play five games with the Gulls, from March 10 – 21 before getting even more devastating news: One of his best friends in Camrose, Nathan Saby, had passed away.

“It was just by far the lowest point in my life,” Justin said. “Being stuck in San Diego, I wanted to go home so bad to see family and friends, but I just knew that for my career I needed to stay and stick it out.

I did that, which was hard. But we got through the rest of the year, and getting back home at the end of the season was huge.”

Madison was his strongest source of support as he continued to navigate uncharted waters.

“She’s been my rock throughout it all,” Justin said.

He worked himself back to full health, but his hockey future remained in doubt. His one-year deal with the Ducks had expired, and as an unrestricted free agent, both Justin and Madison were starting to think perhaps it was time to focus on life after hockey.

Then Coyotes General Manager Bill Armstrong called, and ultimately signed him to a one-year, two-way contract in July 2023.

His dream suddenly had new life.

“I felt like I made it again,” Justin said. “Then (it was) just putting my head down and working; Trying to make that push to get back up here.”

Kirkland had a good training camp with the Coyotes, impressing Roadrunners head coach Steve Potvin and Coyotes coach André Tourigny. Moreover, he has had a huge impact with the Roadrunners, averaging over a point-per-game with one goal and 12 assists in 12 AHL games this season. He’s fit in well with Tucson, helping them to the second-best record in the Pacific Division, and has never wallowed or felt sorry for himself on the path he has endured.

To the contrary, he has inspired others.

“He has never played the victim card. You couldn't tell that he's gone through anything, and he just absolutely came in and worked so hard. To be honest with you, a lot of his teammates rely on him for support with things that they were going through during the season,” Potvin said. “It's massive to have somebody like that on our squad.”

Justin continued to work hard despite never knowing if he would get another crack at the NHL. The Coyotes, after all, have a roster full of talent, not to mention a cupboard stocked full of young, heralded prospects that have continued to meet, if not exceed, expectations.

He was briefly recalled on an emergency-loan basis on Dec. 23 before being sent back the next day without appearing, but was then recalled again on Jan. 6, and received the news that seemed almost unfathomable almost one year ago to the day:

He’d be suiting up to play in his eighth NHL game, against the Winnipeg Jets on Jan. 7. He not only celebrated that news with Madison, but his best friend, Curtis, didn't think twice before jumping on a plane to come see him in the NHL once again.

It's a memory that will never be forgotten.