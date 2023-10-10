Carcone Ready for Regular Season, ‘Going to Take it Head On’

Michael Carcone had a season to remember in 2022-23.
The upcoming NHL campaign has the potential to become even more unforgettable.
Carcone, who signed a two-year, one-way contract with the Arizona Coyotes on June 21, won the John B. Sollenberger Trophy as the AHL’s top scorer after finishing with 85 points last season. The 27-year-old earned first-team All-Star honors after setting Tucson Roadrunners records for points, goals (31), and assists (54), and was named the league’s Player of the Month in December 2022.
He capped that off by winning a gold medal with Team Canada at the 2023 IIHF World Championship alongside teammates Lawson Crouse and Jack McBain and coach André Tourigny, finishing the tournament with three goals and three assists in 10 games.
He’s now on the verge of establishing himself as an everyday NHL player, beginning the 2023-24 season on the Coyotes’ 22-man roster.
“There’s some nerves, but some excitement as well, so I’m going to take it head on, learn from my mistakes, and go from there,” Carcone said. “You have to have confidence. I’m here for a reason, and I had that success for a reason.
“I try to remember that it’s a different game up here. It’s much harder, so I’m just trying to stay confident and remember what I can do.”