Kesselring Continues to Grow While Making Most of NHL Opportunity

The last time Arizona Coyotes defenseman Michael Kesselring played at TD Garden, he was celebrating a Beanpot victory with Northeastern University.

A return trip to Boston on Saturday will bring back some meaningful memories – not to mention some emotions in playing against his favorite boyhood team – but if he’s in the lineup against the Bruins, it will be business-as-usual for the 23-year-old.

Kesselring, who was acquired as part of a deal that sent Nick Bjugstad to the Edmonton Oilers last March, has made the most of his NHL opportunity this season after the Coyotes’ blue line was depleted by a number of injuries throughout the first quarter of the season. Juuso Välimäki, Travis Dermott, Matt Dumba, and Sean Durzi have all missed some time with injuries, giving Kesselring the chance to slot into the lineup and play meaningful NHL minutes.

In 10 games this season, the 23-year-old has recorded five assists and earned a plus-2 rating while averaging 13:35 of ice time. Four of those assists have come over his last five games.

“I think I’m just making simple plays using my feet,” Kesselring said. “I think both of the last two points I just used my feet, and gave it to skilled guys that made plays.

“Hopefully I can keep that going, shoot a few more pucks, and hopefully I can find the back of the net soon, too.”