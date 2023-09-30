Josh Doan Acclimating to NHL Training Camp, ‘It Starts with the Habits’

Growing up, Josh Doan was left frustrated if there was ever a Coyotes preseason game that he was unable to attend.

Now, the 21-year-old forward is playing a starring role.

Doan notched a hat trick in his first-career NHL preseason game last week, a 5-1 win over the St. Louis Blues in Wichita Kan. The Scottsdale native joined the Tucson Roadrunners late last year following the conclusion of his sophomore season at Arizona State University, and notched six points in 14 AHL regular season games before chipping in an assist in three playoff appearances.

Now in his first-ever NHL training camp, the standout forward is already generating some buzz following that showing in Wichita, and though he appreciates the accolades, Doan said he’s not about to lose sight of his ultimate goal of playing regular season games with the Coyotes whenever the time is right.

“I’d always get mad at my dad (Coyotes legend and former captain Shane Doan) for not bringing me to the preseason games as a kid. He wasn’t playing, he’s like ‘I’m going to be in and out quickly, there’s no point for you to be there,’ but I’d always get mad,” Doan said. “Now, to be a part of those games, it was definitely something special and something unique to finally put on the Kachina and play against some of those top guys.

“It’s something you wish for as a kid. Though it’s preseason, at the end of the day it’s still a really cool experience.”