Josh Doan Acclimating to NHL Training Camp, ‘It Starts with the Habits’

21-year-old recorded hat trick in first career preseason game

Photo NHall0341
By Patrick Brown
@pbrownhockey Arizona Coyotes

Growing up, Josh Doan was left frustrated if there was ever a Coyotes preseason game that he was unable to attend.

Now, the 21-year-old forward is playing a starring role.

Doan notched a hat trick in his first-career NHL preseason game last week, a 5-1 win over the St. Louis Blues in Wichita Kan. The Scottsdale native joined the Tucson Roadrunners late last year following the conclusion of his sophomore season at Arizona State University, and notched six points in 14 AHL regular season games before chipping in an assist in three playoff appearances.

Now in his first-ever NHL training camp, the standout forward is already generating some buzz following that showing in Wichita, and though he appreciates the accolades, Doan said he’s not about to lose sight of his ultimate goal of playing regular season games with the Coyotes whenever the time is right.

“I’d always get mad at my dad (Coyotes legend and former captain Shane Doan) for not bringing me to the preseason games as a kid. He wasn’t playing, he’s like ‘I’m going to be in and out quickly, there’s no point for you to be there,’ but I’d always get mad,” Doan said. “Now, to be a part of those games, it was definitely something special and something unique to finally put on the Kachina and play against some of those top guys. 

“It’s something you wish for as a kid. Though it’s preseason, at the end of the day it’s still a really cool experience.”

Photo NHall0285

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA -- SEPTEMBER 21, 2023: Josh Doan sets a screen during training camp at the Ice Den on Sept 21, 2023 in Scottsdale, Ariz. (Photo by Norm Hall/Arizona Coyotes)

Doan played alongside top prospect Conor Geekie (2022 NHL Draft, 11th overall) and current Roadrunner John Leonard (UFA one-year contract) and was singing their praises as both linemates and people. Doan and Geekie have appeared in two games to this point, while Leonard has suited up for three. Geekie has a goal and an assist, while Leonard has chipped in three helpers.

Add to it that Geekie and Doan have been rooming together for the past few weeks, and the chemistry  when that line plays together is palpable.

“Geekie’s a smart hockey player, so you get an opportunity to get the puck to him and he’s going to get it back to you. You feed off a guy like that,” Doan said. “Playing with [Leonard], he’s so fast, he creates so much space for you on the ice, that it doesn’t take long to get chemistry with a guy like him because you can find him and he’s going to create space for you.”

Though Doan is always quick to deflect credit, current Roadrunners head coach Steve Potvin said his early-preseason success has come as no surprise given the work ethic he puts in on a daily basis.

The team didn’t necessarily expect the results to hit the scoresheet so soon, but the former second-round selection (37th overall, 2021) has made an impression at training camp and is well positioned to have be an impact player with the Roadrunners this season.

Photo NHall0287

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA -- SEPTEMBER 21, 2023: Josh Doan skates during training camp at the Ice Den on Sept 21, 2023 in Scottsdale, Ariz. (Photo by Norm Hall/Arizona Coyotes)

“He’s just one of those guys that comes to the rink every day, he’s really focused, and I really find that he’s prepared for every scenario,” Potvin said. “I don’t think he’s a kid that’s really too worried about any position that he’s in in the game. To me, it just shows that he’s got a lot of hockey IQ and he’s got a lot of confidence.”

Like most newcomers to pro hockey, Doan said adjusting to the speed of the game has been one of his top priorities this offseason. It’s not necessarily the speed of the players, though, it’s moreso decision making during gameplay, both with and without the puck.

This past summer he said he’s been focusing on “maintaining a higher volume and higher velocity” during his workouts, and the results have already shown during both the rookie tournament and the preseason.

As he continues to adjust, Doan said he’s determined to not lose that well-roundedness that has been so valuable to his game throughout his amateur career, not to mention the start of his professional journey.
 
“When you’re trusted, it gives you the best chance of playing; You have to be trusted 24/7, whether that’s in the o-zone or the d-zone,” he said. “It’s just being a well-rounded player and trying to be the best I can be in every single game and every single position on the ice.”

Potvin said those very habits are what can define a successful season for the young forward.

“If he can continue to create NHL and winning habits, then he’s had a successful season,” Potvin said. “He’s one of those kids that knows how to find the net. He knows where the soft areas are, and he finds those areas. It’s about winning habits, I think that will be a real successful season for him if he can keep finding a way to be on the right side of the puck, and just all the little details being fundamentally sound.”

Doan said his goal is to simply tune out the distractions while continuing to work hard and develop his game. Though the preseason accolades are a nice pat on the back, his plan is to not focus as much on the scoresheet, rather, keep building those aforementioned winning habits.

If he does that, the rest will naturally fall into place.

“There’s obviously going to be a point where you get a little bit focused on points, but if you let that distract you, it can hurt you,” Doan said. “Leaving that aside and going out and playing my game is my focal point, and you never know what’s going to happen. For me, it’s just taking it day-by-day.”