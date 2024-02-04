Keller Shines in All-Star Game as Team Matthews Claims Title

TORONTO, ONTARIO – Whenever Clayton Keller takes the ice, the superstar winger puts on a show.

Fans in attendance at the 2024 Honda NHL All-Star Game got to witness his talent firsthand.

Keller recorded a goal and three assists in two games at Scotiabank Arena on Saturday as Team Matthews topped Team McDavid 7-4 in the championship game to win the 3-on-3 tournament. The 25-year-old was tied with New York Islanders forward Mathew Barzal, Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews, and Detroit Red Wings forward Alex DeBrincat for the most points in the title game.

Keller’s four All-Star appearances are a Coyotes team record, and he has appeared in three straight, scoring five goals over that span.

“It was a lot of fun,” he said. “A little rusty at the start, obviously had some days off the ice there. It was a lot of fun, and I really enjoyed it.”