Keller Shines in All-Star Game as Team Matthews Claims Title

25-year-old recorded one goal and three assists over two games

new_lead_photo
By Patrick Brown
@pbrownhockey Arizona Coyotes

TORONTO, ONTARIO – Whenever Clayton Keller takes the ice, the superstar winger puts on a show.

Fans in attendance at the 2024 Honda NHL All-Star Game got to witness his talent firsthand.

Keller recorded a goal and three assists in two games at Scotiabank Arena on Saturday as Team Matthews topped Team McDavid 7-4 in the championship game to win the 3-on-3 tournament. The 25-year-old was tied with New York Islanders forward Mathew Barzal, Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews, and Detroit Red Wings forward Alex DeBrincat for the most points in the title game.

Keller’s four All-Star appearances are a Coyotes team record, and he has appeared in three straight, scoring five goals over that span.

“It was a lot of fun,” he said. “A little rusty at the start, obviously had some days off the ice there. It was a lot of fun, and I really enjoyed it.”

keller_bieber

TORONTO, ONTARIO — FEBRUARY 3, 2024: Clayton Keller poses with celebrity captain Justin Bieber at the 2024 NHL All-Star Game. (Photo by Isaac Torres/Arizona Coyotes)

Keller played on a line with Matthews – also the team’s captain – and his teammate Mitch Marner, who finished the day with two goals. Matthews won the MVP award after recording two goals and two assists on the night, with Keller earning the primary assist on both of his tallies, including one that gave the team a two-goal cushion with five minutes to play in the final period of the title game.

Arizona’s four-time All-Star had been to the All-Star Final two times before, but Saturday marked the first time he came away with a win. For two friends that train together in Arizona during the offseason, the festivities were a fun way to break up the grind of a full NHL season.

“It was super fun to be here, and that I was able to be on [Matthews’] team,” Keller said. “He’s such a dynamic player, you just try to find him as much as you can.”

Clayton Keller on the All-Star Game, Team Matthews

The Coyotes kick off the second half of the season against the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday, and will play five of their next eight games at Mullett Arena, including a tilt against the Maple Leafs on Wednesday, Feb. 21. Arizona currently sits five points out of the Western Conference’s second Wild Card spot, with a game in hand, and its 49 points through the first 48 games of the season is the best showing for the team since recording 55 points over the same span during the 2019-20 season.

Coincidentally, that was the last season the Coyotes made the playoffs, beating the Nashville Predators in the NHL’s COVID-19 Qualifying Round before dropping their First Round matchup to the Colorado Avalanche.

This year, the Coyotes have shown strong resiliency while faced with a grueling preseason schedule in Melbourne, Australia, not to mention a litany of injuries that have impacted the team throughout the season.

Keller leads the team with 45 points, and combined with strong goaltending and solid secondary scoring, Arizona has positioned itself to play in meaningful games during the home stretch of the schedule.

“We’ve had some good winning streaks, which we haven’t had in the past,” Keller said. “Some bounce back wins, come-from-behind wins, we’re winning in different ways. Our goalie is playing well.

“It’s exciting to see, and I’m going to do everything I can to keep pushing and get us in there.”

Keller_ice

TORONTO, ONTARIO — FEBRUARY 3, 2024: Clayton Keller warms up at the 2024 NHL All-Star Game. (Photo by Isaac Torres/Arizona Coyotes)

The second half will present its share of challenges, including two five-game road trips, first from Feb. 25 through March 3, and again near the end of the season from April 7 through April 14. In addition, four of its last five games come against teams that are currently positioned higher in the NHL standings: Edmonton (twice), Calgary, and Seattle.

The next time Keller plays in Toronto, on Feb. 29, the crowd at Scotiabank Arena won’t be cheering for him as the Coyotes play in those meaningful games. No matter, because he’ll always fondly remember his fourth-career All-Star Game, which he said afterwards ranked at the top of his list.

“The atmosphere was great,” he said. “They love hockey here. It’s super fun coming into the regular season and playing here. The fans are so passionate.”

The final game of the season comes on April 17 at Mullett Arena against the Oilers, who at this point have won 16 straight games.

Keller said those are exactly the games the Coyotes are excited to play in as the team continues to grow together.

“We wanted to be in these competitive games down the stretch,” he said. “That’s, I think, ultimately what helps your team grow. We’re a super young team, we’re learning how to win, and how to win when you’re not at your best, or you’re missing guys. It’s going to be a good challenge for us.”

