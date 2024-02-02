Keller Relishing All-Star Weekend, ‘It’s a lot of Fun'

TORONTO, ONTARIO -- Clayton Keller is soaking it all in.

The Arizona Coyotes forward may be a four-time All-Star – which set a Coyotes team record – but he still makes a point to enjoy the little things the weekend has to offer, such as reuniting with old friends and spending some quality time with family.

He said before Thursday’s All-Star Draft that some of his most cherished memories haven’t even come on the ice, and one that particularly resonated was last year’s appearance in Florida, when his grandma made the trip to see him.

“She was able to fly out to Florida for that one, and I got to spend some good time with her,” Keller said. “That’s something that sticks out for me.”

The 26-year-old will be joined by a number of family members again this year, and he’ll also enjoy the time he spends playing alongside some of his closest friends that he trains with during the summer. That includes Arizona native and Toronto Maple Leafs superstar Auston Matthews, who selected Keller in Thursday’s draft.