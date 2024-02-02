Keller Relishing All-Star Weekend, ‘It’s a lot of Fun'

Four-time All-Star was selected by Auston Matthews in Thursday’s draft

GettyImages-1978533296
By Patrick Brown
@pbrownhockey Arizona Coyotes

TORONTO, ONTARIO -- Clayton Keller is soaking it all in.

The Arizona Coyotes forward may be a four-time All-Star – which set a Coyotes team record – but he still makes a point to enjoy the little things the weekend has to offer, such as reuniting with old friends and spending some quality time with family.

He said before Thursday’s All-Star Draft that some of his most cherished memories haven’t even come on the ice, and one that particularly resonated was last year’s appearance in Florida, when his grandma made the trip to see him.

“She was able to fly out to Florida for that one, and I got to spend some good time with her,” Keller said. “That’s something that sticks out for me.”

The 26-year-old will be joined by a number of family members again this year, and he’ll also enjoy the time he spends playing alongside some of his closest friends that he trains with during the summer. That includes Arizona native and Toronto Maple Leafs superstar Auston Matthews, who selected Keller in Thursday’s draft.

matthews_keller_biebs

TORONTO, ONTARIO - FEBRUARY 01: Auston Matthews #34 of the Toronto Maple Leafs greets Clayton Keller #9 of the Arizona Coyotes after the draft pick during 2024 NHL All-Star Thursday at Scotiabank Arena on February 01, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Thursday night’s event, which also featured celebrity captains Michael Bublé, Justin Bieber, Tate McRae, and Will Arnett, was a throwback of sorts for Keller, who fondly recalled watching the previous iteration of All-Star drafts when he was younger.

“It was a different experience than years prior, and it was cool that they changed it up there,” Keller said. “Getting to be back with Auston is pretty cool.”

Matthews, alongside assistant captain (and teammate) Morgan Rielly and assistant captain Justin Bieber, selected Keller in the fourth round of the draft, 15th overall. The 26-year-old Matthews is in the midst of yet another special season with 40 goals and 18 assists in 46 games, having just reached the 600-point plateau on Jan. 27 against the Winnipeg Jets.

He did it faster than any other player in the Maple Leafs' storied history.

The 2024 All-Star game gives the two friends and superstars a chance to play on the same team, reuniting a pair that consistently trains together in the Phoenix area each summer.

“I really wanted him to be on the team,” Matthews said. “He’s slippery, he’s extremely skilled, he shoots it really well and he’s also an elite playmaker.”

Keller was just as complimentary of his counterpart.

“His shot is unbelievable, he’s such a great player,” Keller said. "He does it year after year, he’s so consistent, and he’s such a great player.”

Though he won’t be participating in the NHL All-Star Skills competition on Friday – the new format features fewer players who participate in multiple events – he did say he plans to attend and cheer on his friends, including Matthews, who will be competing for a $1 million prize.

That’s what the weekend is all about, after all, allowing the players a brief break from the grind of the NHL schedule to reunite with both family and each other.

Keller is making sure to take it all in, yet again.

“It’s great seeing some guys that I played with that I don’t normally get to see and spending some time with them,” he said. “We talk about our seasons, and we talk about life. That’s great to be here and be recognized. It’s a lot of fun.”

Related Content

Armstrong Reflects at All-Star Break: ‘Pressure Helps You Grow’

Yotes Notes: First Half Wrap and Keller's All-Star Weekend

Coyotes Fans can 'Hop on the Wagon' for 2024-25 Season Tickets Beginning Jan. 16

Keller Selected to Represent Coyotes at 2024 NHL All-Star Game in Toronto

News Feed

Armstrong Reflects at All-Star Break: ‘Pressure Helps You Grow’

Coyotes Set to Host 2024 Celebrity Waiters Gala on Feb. 22

Yotes Notes: First Half Wrap and Keller's All-Star Weekend

Preview: Coyotes Face Hurricanes in Final Game Before All-Star Break

Coyotes Fall to Lightning in Tampa on Thursday

Coyotes Claim Adam Ružička off Waivers

Preview: Coyotes Face Lightning in Tampa on Thursday

Coyotes Fall to Panthers in Florida on Wednesday

Coyotes kick off 3-game road trip against Panthers on Wednesday

Arizona Community Shows Out for Skatin’ For Leighton on Sunday

Coyotes Close Out Homestand With 5-2 Win over Penguins

Preview: Coyotes Close Out Homestand Against Penguins on Monday

Keller Scores Twice, Coyotes Top Predators in Saturday Matinee

Preview: Coyotes Host Predators in Saturday Matinee

Valley Sports Leaders Collaborate to Elevate Sports Business in Arizona

Coyotes Drop Close Game to Canucks on Thursday

Preview: Coyotes Close Road Trip in Vancouver on Thursday

Preview: Coyotes Face Flames in Calgary on Tuesday