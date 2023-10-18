Keller Looking Forward to Hometown Return, ‘It’s Always Special’

His path to the NHL started in St. Louis before eventually taking him to the powerhouse Shattuck St. Mary’s program, where he put up a staggering 58 goals and 71 assists in 60 games played in the 14U AAA division. He later joined the US National Development Program – again opening eyes in all directions – before committing to Boston University for the 2016-17 season.

He recorded 21 goals and 24 assists with the Terriers before ultimately making his debut with the Coyotes – who drafted him seventh overall at the 2016 NHL Draft – and officially made his first NHL appearance in what was a poetic moment for the winger, suiting up for his very first game in St. Louis.

Though he went scoreless in his debut, that streak didn’t last long. He recorded an assist against them the very next game (in Arizona), and the three-time All-Star now averages a point-per-game against his hometown team.

He has three game-winning goals against them, to boot.

His trips back to his hometown also bring back important memories that he shared with his grandfather, Bill, who took him to so many practices and games when he was a child. Bill tragically passed away from cancer in 2015 – he never had the opportunity to see Keller play in the NHL.

Some of the memories he cherished most were with his grandfather at Blues games, where they routinely arrived early to ensure they’d catch warm-ups.

“I was always super excited to be there, so every time we’re there (with the Coyotes), it always has a little more meaning to it,” Keller said. “He was a huge part of my life, all the sacrifices that he made, and I’ve always been so thankful for everything that he did. It has a lot of meaning, and it was really special to have someone like that in my life.”

Tkachuk witnessed how talented Keller is from the moment he stepped on the ice with the AAA Blues – a team that had five players eventually drafted in the NHL’s first round (Keller, Logan Brown, Trent Frederic, Matthew Tkachuk, and Luke Kunin).

He said both he and Brown “could just tell” that he was a gifted hockey player almost immediately.