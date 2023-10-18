Keller Looking Forward to Hometown Return, ‘It’s Always Special’

ST. LOUIS, Mo. -- A quick look at Clayton Keller’s career stats show that he feels right at home in St. Louis.
That makes perfect sense, considering he called it home long before setting foot in the desert.
Keller, who was born in Chesterfield, Mo., has a habit of playing well when the Coyotes face the St. Louis Blues. He’s visited the Gateway City 12 times in his NHL career – facing them a total of 24 – and has averaged a point-per-game over that span. The 25-year-old got his start in the Midwest, kicking off his hockey career with the St. Louis AAA Blues, where he was coached by former St. Louis defenseman Jeff Brown, as well as Blues and Coyotes great Keith Tkachuk.
Keller’s hockey career began in America’s heartland, and that eventually turned into a full circle moment when he made his NHL debut.
It all started in St. Louis.
“I grew up going to games there. I loved watching the Blues, and always cheered for them. They were my team,” Keller said. “I’ve played there quite a bit now, and every time I go there it’s still really special.”