Keller Scores 30th but Coyotes Fall to Stars on Sunday

Jamie Benn, Tyler Seguin, Miro Heiskanen, and Matt Duchene scored for the Stars, who won their fourth straight game. Jake Oettinger made 26 saves to earn his 28th win of the season.

Arizona finished 0-2-1 against its Central Division rival.

“I liked our effort, I liked our fight, I liked our performance, I hated the result,” head coach André Tourigny said. “I would have loved for our players to have something to show for it. They worked extremely hard, a lot of pride, a lot of character.”

Crotty is a true defensive defenseman, and has recorded three goals and nine assists in 45 AHL games with the Tucson Roadrunners this season. The 24-year-old Ottawa, Ontario native spent three seasons with Boston University – acting as an alternate captain in 2019-20 – before joining the Roadrunners in 2020-21.

He ultimately made his NHL debut four seasons later against one of the league’s top offenses, and Tourigny said he was pleased with how Crotty played on Sunday.

“There’s no shift off, they’re all over you, they play with pace, they’re strong physically, so he did a good job,” Tourigny said. “He played good, period, especially against that kind of opponent.”

Crotty said Sunday morning’s call came as somewhat of a surprise, as Tucson was in San Jose to face the Barracuda.

The 209 career AHL games he played in that led up to the moment is something he never wavered from.