Keller Scores 30th but Coyotes Fall to Stars on Sunday

Cam Crotty makes NHL debut; Arizona back in action on Tuesday vs. Columbus

By Patrick Brown
Clayton Keller and Nick Bjugstad scored, and Connor Ingram made 31 saves, but the Arizona Coyotes fell to the Dallas Stars 4-2 on Sunday at Mullett Arena.

The game also marked the NHL debut for defenseman Cam Crotty, who was drafted 82nd overall by the Coyotes in 2017. He logged 10:03 of ice time while wearing 95, marking the first player in Coyotes/Jets franchise history to don that number on his sweater.

“It’s such a dream come true,” Crotty said. “Can’t help but think about the first time you put on the skates when you’re tying them up this time. What an experience, I’m going to remember this one forever.”

Jamie Benn, Tyler Seguin, Miro Heiskanen, and Matt Duchene scored for the Stars, who won their fourth straight game. Jake Oettinger made 26 saves to earn his 28th win of the season.

Arizona finished 0-2-1 against its Central Division rival.

“I liked our effort, I liked our fight, I liked our performance, I hated the result,” head coach André Tourigny said. “I would have loved for our players to have something to show for it. They worked extremely hard, a lot of pride, a lot of character.”

Crotty is a true defensive defenseman, and has recorded three goals and nine assists in 45 AHL games with the Tucson Roadrunners this season. The 24-year-old Ottawa, Ontario native spent three seasons with Boston University – acting as an alternate captain in 2019-20 – before joining the Roadrunners in 2020-21.

He ultimately made his NHL debut four seasons later against one of the league’s top offenses, and Tourigny said he was pleased with how Crotty played on Sunday.

“There’s no shift off, they’re all over you, they play with pace, they’re strong physically, so he did a good job,” Tourigny said. “He played good, period, especially against that kind of opponent.”

Crotty said Sunday morning’s call came as somewhat of a surprise, as Tucson was in San Jose to face the Barracuda.

The 209 career AHL games he played in that led up to the moment is something he never wavered from.

TEMPE, ARIZONA - MARCH 24: Cameron Crotty #95 of the Arizona Coyotes tries to settle the puck during the second period of the game against the Dallas Stars at Mullett Arena on March 24, 2024 in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/NHLI via Getty Images)

“You’re working and grinding, and spend a lot of time in the minors, and you can’t think about it that way and you just have to keep working,” Crotty said. “I can’t put it into words, it’s just such a dream come true.”

Benn opened the scoring 4:21 into the game, one-timing a shot from the top of the left circle in the top corner of the net past Ingram. Keller tied it up at 18:44 of the period, though, firing a rebound from Michael Kesselring’s shot past Oettinger.

Keller has scored in five consecutive games, marking a new career-best for the 25-year-old, and he has now recorded at least 30 goals in two straight seasons.

Recap: Stars at Coyotes 3.24.24

Seguin restored the Stars’ lead 2:19 into the second period, beating Ingram on the rebound from Ryan Suter’s initial shot. 

Bjugstad tied it up at 7:26 of the third, chipping in the rebound after Logan Cooley’s shot bounced in front of the open net.

Arizona had a 5-on-3 advantage midway through the period, but was unable to convert, and Heiskanen put the Stars back on top just a few minutes later, at 14:32.

“5-on-3, you don’t score, you give momentum to the other team, and then they score not long after,” Tourigny said. “Absolutely, it was the turning point.”

Duchene then iced the game with an empty-net goal at 18:30.

The Coyotes are back in action on Tuesday, hosting the Columbus Blue Jackets in the third of seven straight home games. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 pm MST, and the game will be broadcast on Arizona 61 (TV) and 98.7 FM Arizona Sports (Radio).

