Guenther’s OT Winner Caps Coyotes Comeback Win Over Kraken

“It feels good,” Guenther said. “I bumped it back to [Cooley], and I saw my guy take a step inside, and he made a nice play to me. It was a nice shot. I felt like we had some pretty good looks, both him and I this game, and it was nice to get one there.”

Ryker Evans scored his first career goal and Joey Daccord made 24 saves for the Kraken, who lost their seventh consecutive game.

Vejmelka kept Seattle scoreless through two periods, and the Coyotes netminder has posted save percentages of .919 or higher in five of his last six games. He holds the best save percentage among NHL goalies with at least three games played since March 12, at .958.

“He’s playing really good,” head coach André Tourigny said. “I see a guy who’s competing really hard, who’s really quick in the net, who’s making key saves, and who’s giving us a chance every night. He has that fire and he’s competing really hard right now. I’m happy for him.”

The Coyotes were ultimately outshot 28-26 by the Kraken, but recorded 20 blocked shots, compared to Seattle’s eight.

“The boys in front of me did a great job, they blocked a ton of shots again,” Vejmelka said. “Every game is a little bit different. I just try to prepare in the same way every time and just see what’s going to happen. I want to be ready for every game.”

Seattle ultimately struck first after Evans fired a shot past a sprawling Vejmelka to give the Kraken a 1-0 lead 7:40 into the third. It was Evans’ first career NHL goal, which looked like it may stand up to be the game-winner after Jack McBain’s apparent tying tally was disallowed a few minutes later due to kicking the puck.

Then came Keller’s heroics, as he chipped a rebound up and under the crossbar with just 1:08 to play in the period. The 25-year-old has 61 points in 66 games this season, and has now scored in four straight games, which ties his career-best mark.