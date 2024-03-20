Preview: Coyotes Face Stars in Dallas on Wednesday

Arizona returns home for seven straight home games beginning Friday

By Patrick Brown
Arizona Coyotes

March 20, 2024 | 5 pm MST | American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas
TV: Arizona 61 | Radio: ESPN 620

Fresh off a 4-1 win over the New Jersey Devils on Saturday, the Arizona Coyotes visit the Dallas Stars on Wednesday before returning home for seven straight games at Mullett Arena, beginning on Friday.

Wednesday’s game marks the second of three meetings between Arizona and Dallas, as the stars took the first matchup 4-3 in overtime on Nov. 14. The two will meet twice in the span of four days, wrapping up the season series on Sunday at Mullett Arena.

Rookie Logan Cooley has scored in two straight games, and has three in his last five. The 19-year-old is just one point behind Christian Fischer and Christian Dvorak for the 10th-most points by a rookie, with 33.

NJD@ARI: Cooley scores goal against Kaapo Kahkonen

Lineups were not yet available prior to posting, but both Connor Ingram and Karel Vejmelka have won their last start; the former was in net for a 4-1 win in Detroit, while the latter defeated New Jersey by the same score on Saturday.

Ingram is 19-17-3 with six shutouts, a 2.81 goals-against average, and .910 save percentage, while Vejmelka is 9-17-2 with one shutout, a 3.37 GAA and .897 SV%. Vejmelka was in net when the Coyotes faced the Stars earlier this season.

Player to Watch: Nick Schmaltz is tied for the second-most points in the NHL this month. Since 2/25, Schmaltz has five multi-point games in a span of 12 games played, just shy of one multi-point game for every two games played.

ABOUT THE STARS
Dallas is in third place in the Central Division, two points behind both the Winnipeg Jets and Colorado Avalanche. Dallas and Colorado have each played 69 games, while the Jets maintain a game in hand.

Forward Jason Robertson leads the way with 68 points in 69 games, followed by Joe Pavelski (58), Matt Duchene (58), Roope Hintz (56), and Wyatt Johnston (53).

Dallas most recently defeated the L.A. Kings 4-1 on Saturday, and are 6-2-0 over their last eight games.

Tyler Seguin is also expected to return to the lineup for the first time since Feb. 22.

Jake Oettinger has led the way between the pipes this season, posting a 25-13-4 record with a 3.05 goals-against average and .896 save percentage this season. Scott Wedgewood, who played a combined 46 games with the Coyotes over two different seasons, is 15-6-5 with a 2.84 GAA and .902 SV%. With Wedgewood’s wife expected to deliver their baby soon, though, Matt Murray has been recalled to act as backup.

Oettinger was in net when Arizona and Dallas met in November, and is expected to get the start tonight.

The Stars score the second-most goals in the league, with 3.59 goals-for per game, while allowing the 16th-most (3.01). Their power-play percentage of 23.76 ranks ninth, while their penalty kill is 11th with an 80.68 percent success rate.

Player to Watch: 20-year-old Wyatt Johnston has four goals and an assist over his last four games, and three points in five career games against the Coyotes.

