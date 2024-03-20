Preview: Coyotes Face Stars in Dallas on Wednesday

March 20, 2024 | 5 pm MST | American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas

TV: Arizona 61 | Radio: ESPN 620

Fresh off a 4-1 win over the New Jersey Devils on Saturday, the Arizona Coyotes visit the Dallas Stars on Wednesday before returning home for seven straight games at Mullett Arena, beginning on Friday.

Wednesday’s game marks the second of three meetings between Arizona and Dallas, as the stars took the first matchup 4-3 in overtime on Nov. 14. The two will meet twice in the span of four days, wrapping up the season series on Sunday at Mullett Arena.

Rookie Logan Cooley has scored in two straight games, and has three in his last five. The 19-year-old is just one point behind Christian Fischer and Christian Dvorak for the 10th-most points by a rookie, with 33.