Coyotes Fall in Overtime to Stars on Tuesday

Arizona plays next in Columbus on Thursday

GettyImages-1782801605
By Patrick Brown
@pbrownhockey Arizona Coyotes

STATS

Clayton Keller, Jason Zucker, and Lawson crouse scored, and Karel Vejmelka made 30 saves, but the Arizona Coyotes fell to the Dallas Stars 4-3 in overtime at American Airlines Center on Tuesday.

Esa Lindell, Roope Hintz, Tyler Seguin and Matt Duchene scored for the Stars (11-3-1), who won their fourth straight game. Jake Oettinger made 22 saves to earn his eighth win of the season.

Keller opened the scoring at 5:33 of the first period, giving the Coyotes (7-6-2) a 1-0 lead on their first shot of the game.

ARI@DAL: Keller scores goal against Stars

Lindell tied it up late in the first period with a wrister from the high slot before Hintz gave the Stars a 2-1 lead at 9:32 of the second period, recording a power-play goal after he one-timed a shot past Vejmelka from the right circle.

That lead stood until the Coyotes capitalized on a penalty midway through the third period, as Zucker one-timed a shot from the right circle past Oettinger to even the score. Crouse gave the Coyotes the lead just over two minutes with his sixth goal of the season, but Seguin responded with a breakaway goal at 16:40 to tie it up at three.

Duchene scored 41 seconds into overtime to secure the win for Dallas, finishing off a 2-on-1 break with Seguin.

Arizona is 1-1-1 on its current five-game road trip, and is back in action on Thursday in Columbus against the Blue Jackets. Puck drop is scheduled for 5 pm, and the broadcast will be available on the following networks:

WHERE TO WATCH:
• Antenna: 15.2 Phoenix, 9.2 Tucson, 15.2 Cottonwood/Prescott/Flagstaff/Lake Havasu/Kingman
• Phoenix Cable: Cox 95, Orbitel 200, Mediacom 107 (Pinal County)
• Tucson Cable: Cox 85, Xfinity 1179, Orbitel 208
• Flagstaff: American Cable channel 4
• Sedona: Optimum Cable channel 6
• Prescott: Cable One Prescott channel 61
WHERE TO LISTEN:
• Radio: Stream Only (Arizona Coyotes App, NHL App)