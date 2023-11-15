Coyotes Fall in Overtime to Stars on Tuesday

Lindell tied it up late in the first period with a wrister from the high slot before Hintz gave the Stars a 2-1 lead at 9:32 of the second period, recording a power-play goal after he one-timed a shot past Vejmelka from the right circle.

That lead stood until the Coyotes capitalized on a penalty midway through the third period, as Zucker one-timed a shot from the right circle past Oettinger to even the score. Crouse gave the Coyotes the lead just over two minutes with his sixth goal of the season, but Seguin responded with a breakaway goal at 16:40 to tie it up at three.

Duchene scored 41 seconds into overtime to secure the win for Dallas, finishing off a 2-on-1 break with Seguin.

Arizona is 1-1-1 on its current five-game road trip, and is back in action on Thursday in Columbus against the Blue Jackets. Puck drop is scheduled for 5 pm, and the broadcast will be available on the following networks:

