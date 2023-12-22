Coyotes Top Sharks on Thursday for Fourth Straight Win

Keller and Kerfoot each record 3 points; Arizona wraps up its road trip on Saturday in Colorado

GettyImages-1874005855
By Patrick Brown
@pbrownhockey Arizona Coyotes

STATS

SAN JOSE, CALIF -- Five Different Coyotes scored, Karel Vejmelka made 29 saves, and the Arizona Coyotes won their fourth consecutive game with a 5-2 victory over the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center on Thursday.

Michael Kesselring, Clayton Keller, Alex Kerfoot, Nick Schmaltz, and Lawson Crouse scored for Arizona, which wraps up its two-game road trip at Colorado on Saturday. Keller and Kerfoot finished with three points each.

Anthony Duclair and Filip Zadina scored for the Sharks, who dropped their fourth straight game. Mackenzie Blackwood made 25 saves for San Jose.

Recap: Coyotes at Sharks 12.21.23

Kesselring opened the scoring at 4:58 of the second period, taking a pass from Keller and wristing it past Blackwood. Duclair tied it 1:22 later on a breakaway, beating Vejmelka glove-side for his seventh of the season.

Keller responded with a breakaway goal of his own at 8:30, slipping the puck under Blackwood, and though the puck initially hit the post the Sharks netminder inadvertently dragged it across the goal line with his pad. Kerfoot gave the Coyotes a 3-1 lead at 12:56 after Nick Schmaltz’s shot bounced off his skate and into the net.

Zadina scored his fourth of the season just 23 seconds into the third period, poking a puck past Vejmelka to bring San Jose to within a goal, but Schmaltz restored Arizona’s two-goal cushion with a power-play goal midway through the third.

Crouse added an insurance goal at 12:50 of the third period to effectively ice the game, leading the Coyotes to their fourth consecutive win.

Arizona is back in action on Saturday against the Avalanche, the final game before Christmas. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 pm MST, and will be broadcast on the below networks:

