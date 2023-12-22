Coyotes Top Sharks on Thursday for Fourth Straight Win

Kesselring opened the scoring at 4:58 of the second period, taking a pass from Keller and wristing it past Blackwood. Duclair tied it 1:22 later on a breakaway, beating Vejmelka glove-side for his seventh of the season.

Keller responded with a breakaway goal of his own at 8:30, slipping the puck under Blackwood, and though the puck initially hit the post the Sharks netminder inadvertently dragged it across the goal line with his pad. Kerfoot gave the Coyotes a 3-1 lead at 12:56 after Nick Schmaltz’s shot bounced off his skate and into the net.

Zadina scored his fourth of the season just 23 seconds into the third period, poking a puck past Vejmelka to bring San Jose to within a goal, but Schmaltz restored Arizona’s two-goal cushion with a power-play goal midway through the third.

Crouse added an insurance goal at 12:50 of the third period to effectively ice the game, leading the Coyotes to their fourth consecutive win.

Arizona is back in action on Saturday against the Avalanche, the final game before Christmas. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 pm MST, and will be broadcast on the below networks:

WHERE TO WATCH:

• Antenna: 61.1 Phoenix, 9.2 Tucson

• Phoenix Cable: Cox 95

• Phoenix Satellite: DirecTV Channel 61, Dish Network Channel 61

• Bullhead City / Lake Havasu: Optimum channel 6

• Flagstaff: American Cable channel 4, Optimum Cable channel 6

• Maricopa: Orbitel channel 11

• Pinal County: Mediacom channel 13

• Prescott: Sparklight channel 61

• Sedona: Optimum Cable channel 6

• Show Low / Winslow Sparklight channel 61

• Tucson: Cox channel 85, Xfinity channel 1179, Orbitel channel 208

WHERE TO LISTEN:

• Radio: Arizona Sports 98.7 FM

• Stream: Arizona Coyotes App, NHL Mobile App