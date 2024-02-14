Coyotes Sign David Ludwig to Contract Extension & Promote to Assistant General Manager

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

February 14, 2023

SCOTTSDALE, Arizona – Arizona Coyotes General Manager Bill Armstrong announced today the Club has signed David Ludwig to a contract extension and promoted him to the position of Assistant General Manager. Per Club policy, terms of the contract extension were not released.

In his new role, Ludwig will assist Armstrong in all aspects of running the Club’s personnel and hockey operations, including salary cap management, contract negotiations, and Collective Bargaining Agreement/legal issues.

“David has been an invaluable member of our hockey operations department. He has made tangible contributions as we continue to strengthen the foundation of how we do business,” said Armstrong. “We’re excited to have David play an increasingly significant role in helping us build a winner in the desert that will be sustainable over a long period of time.”

Ludwig originally joined the Coyotes in December 2020 as the Director of Hockey Operations & Salary Cap Compliance after 10 years at KO Sports, Inc. where he worked in all areas of the company as an NHLPA Certified Player Agent, including identifying elite hockey prospects in Western Canada and the United States, contract negotiations, arbitration cases, Collective Bargaining Agreement issues, endorsement and licensing contracts, and the NHL Entry Draft.

“I am incredibly honored and excited to take on this new responsibility as Assistant General Manager and continue to help build the Coyotes organization into a perennial Stanley Cup contender," Ludwig said. "With the leadership of Bill Armstrong and the support of Mr. Meruelo combined with the hardworking, passionate people we have across all of our departments, the future is bright here in the Desert and my family and I could not be happier to be a part of the long-term vision for the Club.”

Ludwig, a Culver City, CA native attended the University of Colorado, Boulder where he won an American Collegiate Hockey Association National Championship in 2005. He later earned his Juris Doctor (JD) from the University of Denver Sturm College of Law in 2012 and is a member in good standing of the Colorado Bar Association.