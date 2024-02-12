Coyotes Sign Director of Amateur Scouting Darryl Plandowski to Contract Extension

As announced by General Manager Bill Armstrong

Darryl Plandowski- 16x9
By Arizona Coyotes

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
February 12, 2024

SCOTTSDALE, Arizona – Arizona Coyotes General Manager Bill Armstrong announced today the Club has signed Director of Amateur Scouting Darryl Plandowski to a contract extension. Per Club policy, terms of the extension were not released.

Plandowski joined the Coyotes in October 2020 after spending 12 years with the Tampa Bay Lightning where he ascended to Assistant Director of Amateur Scouting and was an integral part of the Lightning team that won the 2020 Stanley Cup. Plandowski previously worked for two years as an amateur scout for the Pittsburgh Penguins, and in a similar role with the Buffalo Sabres for eight years before joining Pittsburgh.

“Darryl is a former Stanley Cup Champion who helped build the 2020 Tampa Bay Lightning into a championship team,” said Armstrong. “His leadership in our amateur scouting department has helped build one of the strongest farm systems in the NHL, and the best is yet to come.”

A native of Lloydminster, Alberta, Plandowski also worked with the Seattle Thunderbirds of the Western Hockey League, including four seasons as a scout and two as an assistant coach. He played college hockey at Northern Michigan University from 1987 to 1991, totaling 53-78-131 in 166 career games.

