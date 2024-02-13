Coyotes Sign Associate Director of Amateur Scouting Ryan Jankowski to Contract Extension

As announced by General Manager Bill Armstrong

Ryan Jankowski- 16x9
By Arizona Coyotes

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
February 13, 2024

SCOTTSDALE, Arizona – The Arizona Coyotes announced today the Club has signed Associate Director of Amateur Scouting Ryan Jankowski to a contract extension. Per Club policy, terms of the extension were not released.

Jankowski originally joined the Coyotes in 2020 following two years as Director of Amateur Scouting with the Buffalo Sabres where he oversaw all facets of the team’s amateur scouting department including the NHL Draft. He previously spent four years in several roles with Hockey Canada, including Head Scout and Director of Player Personnel, where he led all player evaluation and selection for Canada's National Junior Team as well as the Program’s Under-18 and Under-17 programs. Jankowski also performed managerial duties with Canada’s Under-18 team.

“Ryan joined our amateur scouting department in 2020 and has made significant contributions through his wealth of hockey experience and knowledge of the sport,” said Arizona Coyotes General Manager Bill Armstrong. “Ryan’s thorough understanding of hockey on the amateur and professional levels have been a tremendous asset for us as we continue to build roster depth and position the Coyotes for long-term success.”

A native of Calgary, Alberta, prior to joining Hockey Canada, Jankowski spent three seasons with the Montreal Canadiens (2010-11 to 2012-13) and seven seasons with the New York Islanders (2003-04 to 2009-10) including four as Assistant General Manager.

