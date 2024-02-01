Armstrong Reflects at All-Star Break: ‘Pressure Helps You Grow’

Heading into the 2023-24 season, Arizona Coyotes General Manager Bill Armstrong said the goal was for the young team to play in meaningful games in its third year of a rebuild.

A quick peek at the team’s post-All-Star break schedule, along with the current standings, show just that.

The Coyotes have 49 points through the season’s first 48 games, marking their highest point total since posting 55 after the same number of games in the 2019-20 season. That year, of course, Arizona topped the Nashville Predators in the NHL’s COVID-19 Qualifying Round before falling to the Colorado Avalanche in the First Round of the playoffs.

The Desert Dogs are five points out of the Western Conference’s second Wild Card spot behind the St. Louis Blues – with one game in hand – and a roster that has been disrupted by injuries throughout the season is getting some much-needed time to heal up for the stretch run.

“We've been a pretty resilient team, and, and a team that's come out fighting every single night to scrape and call and get points,” Armstrong said. “We put ourselves in a pretty good position heading down the stretch, and now we're going to see what we can do.

“It’s a great test for our group.”

The season-over-season improvement under third-year head coach André Tourigny has been as evident as ever. Four-time All-Star Clayton Keller leads the team in goals (20), assists (25, tied with Matias Maccelli), and points (45), building off the career-best 86-point season he put together in 2022-23.

Armstrong said the 25-year-old continues to improve his game, which is perhaps the most exciting part of all.

“Keller’s competitiveness is what leads our club every single night in trying to take the next step,” he said. “He’s put together some really good years, and he's only getting going. He's still a young man and has a lot of growth ahead of him.

“We love how he leads our team.”