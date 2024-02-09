Arizona Coyotes Sign Director of Pro Scouting Alan Hepple to Contract Extension

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

SCOTTSDALE, Arizona – Arizona Coyotes General Manager Bill Armstrong announced today the Club has signed Director of Pro Scouting Alan Hepple to a contract extension. Per Club policy, terms of the extension were not released.

Hepple originally joined the Coyotes in 2021 after he spent 19 years with the Colorado Avalanche where he most recently served as Director of Amateur Scouting since 2015. Prior to joining the Avalanche as an amateur scout in 2002, Hepple spent four years as an amateur scout with the Nashville Predators and also worked one year as an associate coach with the Utica Blizzard of the Colonial Hockey League in 1996-97.

“Alan is an excellent talent evaluator who understands how to lead a professional scouting department,” said Armstrong. “His knowledge of the game and what it takes to build a deep roster over the long term has played a key role in our success so far this season and will continue to do so well into the future.”

A former defenseman, Hepple was drafted by the New Jersey Devils (ninth round, 169th overall) in the 1982 NHL Entry Draft. He played in three games with the Devils from 1983-86 and appeared in 365 American Hockey League (AHL) contests with the Maine Mariners, Utica Devils and Newmarket Saints. The Blaydon, County Durham, England native finished his playing career with the San Diego Gulls and Cincinnati Cyclones in the International Hockey League (IHL) in 1992-93.