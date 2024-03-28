Preview: Coyotes Host Predators on Inspiring Women Night at Mullett Arena

Coyotes head coach André Tourigny said the 25-year-old Durzi brings an element to the Coyotes that will be beneficial for years to come.

“His game has grown defensively, he wants to be good defensively,” Tourigny said. “He still has development, he still needs to keep working on quickness – quickness of his decisions and quickness of his shot – I think he’s a really good person, a really good player who wants to be better every day, and we like that competitiveness about him.”

Goalie Connor Ingram is expected to start, and he’s has earned a win in two of his last five appearances. He is 19-19-3 with six shutouts, a 2.87 goals-against average and .908 save percentage this season, while posting a 2-1-2 record with a 4.11 GAA and .889 SV% against his former team.

Player to Watch: Clayton Keller has at least one point in six straight games, and has five goals and 13 assists in 17 career games against Nashville.

ABOUT THE PREDATORS

Nashville is the hottest team in the league, having won six straight and eight of their last nine games. The Preds are in the Western Conference’s first Wild Card spot with 90 points in 72 games, just four points behind the Winnipeg Jets for third place in the Central Division.

“We’ve played better hockey lately, but this will be a test. It will be a test for maturity, to compete,” Tourigny said. “We know a lot of adversity will happen in the game. If you’re a competitor, you like adversity. It’s the situation you want to perform in – it’s what you dream of.”

Forward Jason Zucker returns for the first time since being traded to the Predators earlier this month, where he has recorded two goals and one assist in eight games. The 32-year-old notched 25 points in 51 games with the Coyotes this season and was an integral part of the team’s early-season success.