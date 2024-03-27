Doan Wows in Debut, 'Continues to Prove Doubters Wrong'

“He took the decision last year to jump pro, and he could have stayed in college,” Coyotes head coach André Tourigny said. “He wanted to challenge himself. He went to Tucson, had a good end of the season, learned a lot, went through some frustration, and this year he went out there, worked really hard, had a good camp with us, and he earned the right to be here.

“He deserves it. He can feel really good about himself knowing full well he earned everything he got.”

Those results are even more meaningful for Doan, who said he was considered “undersized” as a 16-year-old player.

He used that, among other things, as motivation for the future, and in what seems like the blink of an eye the teenage boy who would stream Coyotes Rookie Development Camp at home on his computer is now in the NHL, scoring in his very first game.

“You just control what you can control and let everything else take care of itself, which is hard to do,” Doan said prior to Tuesday’s game. “At the end of the day you take a deep breath, focus on that, that’s all you need to do.”

If you wrote a movie script about what happened after he said that, it almost wouldn’t be believable.

“It’s a little bit of a fairy tale,” Tourigny said. “That’s the way life should be. That’s beautiful.”

Coyotes General Manager Bill Armstrong and his staff were always excited about the possibility of drafting Doan, which they did with the 37th overall pick at the 2021 NHL Draft. He has impressed at every level of hockey, and continues to reinforce that decision made to select him in the second round.