Doan Wows in Debut, 'Continues to Prove Doubters Wrong'

Josh Doan was born to play for the Arizona Coyotes.
The born-and-raised-in-Arizona product proved on Tuesday that hockey in the desert has never been stronger.
Doan, the son of former Coyotes legendary captain Shane Doan, made his NHL debut against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday, scoring two goals in one of the most memorable debut performances in franchise history. The 22-year-old became the first player in Coyotes/Jets history to score multiple goals in his first NHL game, though none of that should come as a surprise to anyone that’s followed his career.
Current Arizona State Sun Devils men’s hockey coach Greg Powers, in fact, saw so much in the young prospect that he named him captain of the Division I program as a sophomore prior to the 2022-23 season – one in which he logged 16 goals and 22 assists in 39 games before deciding to turn pro.