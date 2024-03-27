Coyotes’ Graphic Designer Creates Jerseys to Celebrate Inspiring Women Night

“The Arizona Coyotes are proud to highlight our colleagues and community members during Inspiring Women Night, especially during March, which is Women’s History Month,” said Coyotes President and CEO Xavier A. Gutierrez. “The ability to also feature one of our own incredible designers, Skylar Eades, is something that’s truly special because it elevates the work of a local aspiring artist whose inspiration and creativity is already on display with the Coyotes on a daily basis.”

Eades’ design features the desert landscape, highlighted by the Arizona state flower, the Saguaro Cactus Blossom.

“It’s symbolic of inspiring women because it perseveres throughout the harsh environment of the desert landscape, and blooms every spring despite the weather and heat,” Eades said. “So I took that concept and established my design around it.”

She said she chose a design that spoke to her as a woman, and stayed true to herself throughout the design process.

“The bright boldness reflects in my personality,” she said. “I feel like this design speaks towards me individually.”

Eades joined the Coyotes in the fall of 2022 after studying art at the University of Wyoming. Her passion for sports design happened organically after she started working for the athletic department, and has been hooked on it ever since.

“I was enamored by sports design after that, and I knew it was something I wanted to pursue,” she said. “I love sports design because I think it’s so amazing how you can tell the story.”

The Coyotes feature one of the most diverse front offices in all of the NHL, and Nadia Rivera, the Coyotes’ Chief Impact Officer and Executive Director of Foundation and Community Impact, said it’s important to her and the organization to consistently elevate diverse voices on a consistent basis.

Though it may be the norm in the Coyotes’ front office, there is still ground to be made up not just in sports, but in society as a whole.

“What we know to be true about diversity and people in leadership positions is that representation matters,” Rivera said. “Representation matters at the highest levels of the organization because we tend to bring others along with us.

“That is a testament to our leadership.”

Austin Lewter, the Coyotes’ Manager of Creative Services, said it was a no-brainer to hire Eades when she applied for the position a few years ago. Her talent, dedication, and overall commitment to excellence stood out immediately, and it’s been on display for both colleagues and fans to witness ever since.

Seeing her design on the hockey sweaters has a little more meaning this time around, because it’s a member of “The Pack” who spent tireless nights on the design – working up until the deadline to ensure perfection – and the end result is something that will be seen in the stands for years to come.