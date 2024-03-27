Sense Arena Renewed as Coyotes' Official Cognitive Training Partner

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

March 27, 2024

SCOTTSDALE, Arizona — Virtual reality ice hockey training program Sense Arena has been named Official Cognitive Partner of the Arizona Coyotes, renewing their relationship that began in 2021. The innovative VR platform, NHL Sense Arena, offers unlimited access to virtual drills designed to improve hockey skills at home or anywhere at the user’s convenience.

NHL Sense Arena offers interactive drills and in-game simulations designed to improve on-ice abilities for both goalies and players.

“We are proud to continue our partnership with the Arizona Coyotes,” said Bob Tetiva, Sense Arena’s founder and CEO. “The Coyotes have been pioneers in adopting our innovative technology and we’re thrilled that they see continued value in our product for their goalies and players.”

“Sense Arena gives hockey players an innovative and low-impact option to help sharpen their game,” said Arizona Coyotes High Performance Director Devan McConnell. “Whether they are rehabbing from injury, want to improve their hockey IQ or just warm up before a game, Sense Arena offers an option for players at any level.”

Sense Arena’s technology is designed to improve situational awareness and response times through immersive in-game simulations curated from top professional players and coaches and approved by USA Hockey. Users can measure their improvement through summary reports and compare their performance with other users.

Sense Arena launched in 2018 and has made its mark in the hockey community as the Official Virtual Reality Training Tool of USA Hockey. The virtual reality training platform relaunched as NHL Sense Arena in the fall of 2023 and features the logos and uniforms of all 32 NHL franchises. The program is compatible with the Meta Quest 2, Meta Quest 3, and Meta Quest Pro VR headsets and pairs with standard hockey equipment. The company’s technology is used by more than 30 professional hockey teams, including NHL teams, NCAA Division I hockey programs, and youth hockey organizations across the globe, with more than 3.5 million drills conducted.

For more information on Sense Arena, visit www.SenseArena.com, or follow Sense Arena on

Instagram (@NHLSenseArena), Facebook, Twitter (@SenseArena), and LinkedIn.