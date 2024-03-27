Magical: Doan Scores Twice in Debut as Coyotes Top Blue Jackets

22-year-old became first player in franchise history to score two goals in first game

By Patrick Brown
There have been some magical moments at Mullett Arena, but Tuesday night’s game was hands “Doan” the most magical.

Josh Doan scored twice in his NHL debut, and Matias Maccelli, Nick Bjugstad, Nick Schmaltz, and Dylan Guenther also scored as the Arizona Coyotes beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 6-2 at Mullett Arena on Tuesday. Karel Vejmelka made 25 saves to earn his fifth win in his last seven games.

The 22-year-old Doan, who was called up from the AHL’s Tucson Roadrunners on Monday, electrified fans with his first goal at 16:33 of the second period, marking his first career NHL goal in his very first game.

When he scored what ultimately became the game-winning goal in the third, the excitement at Mullett Arena hit an absolute fever pitch.

“That was something special,” Doan said. “Before the game, I was almost nervous because I was too relaxed and laid back, and I had to figure out a way to get my legs into it. [Jack McBain] and [Matias Maccelli] pulled me into it, and after that it was just a flash.”

Recap: Blue Jackets at Coyotes 3.26.24

For being a flash, it sure was memorable.

Doan, the son of Coyotes legend and former captain Shane Doan, has steadily climbed the ranks of the hockey world, culminating in Tuesday’s winning effort over the Blue Jackets. He was named an AHL All-Star in just his first year with the Roadrunners, and led the team with 26 goals and 46 points before his recall on Monday.

Coyotes head coach André Tourigny said he was impressed with Doan, who logged 13:14 of ice time in the game.

“Doaner played a good game,” Tourigny said. “Not just his goals, but the way he played, he had a good stick, he played the game the right way, and most importantly for us, we’re talking a lot about going to the net, he was at the net and got a stick on it. 

“We know he’s good at that, and he needs to make a habit out of that if he wants to keep going.”

Boone Jenner and Zach Werenski scored for the Blue Jackets, who dropped their fifth straight game. Elvis Merzlikins made 29 saves in the loss.

Columbus struck first in the game after Jenner scored 11:45 into the first, one-timing a shot from the slot past Vejmelka while on the power play to make it 1-0.

When the game turned into the second period, though, the Coyotes seemingly took control of the game, starting with Maccelli’s power-play goal from down low at 14:55 of the middle frame.

“I really like the way we responded in the second and the third period, attacking with a lot of intensity and traffic at the net, and a heavy forecheck,” Tourigny said. “That paid off, and that will be a good building block for us.”

That’s when Mullett Arena truly came alive.

Doan put the Coyotes ahead with his first career NHL goal – in his first career NHL game – batting the puck with his stick out of midair past Merzlikins, setting off a celebration inside the “Party Barn” of epic proportions. He eventually received the puck from his father during the postgame show on TV, a moment he said he’ll never forget.

CBJ@ARI: Doan scores goal against Columbus Blue Jackets

“It’s something special to receive your NHL goal puck from your dad, and to share a moment with him and everything that he’s done for me to help guide me through this game, and the ins and outs of the battles off the ice that comes with the game,” Doan said. “To have him give me that first puck is something I’m never going to forget.”

Werenski’s goal at 19:21 tied it up heading into the third, but Doan’s second goal of the game at 11:32 put the Coyotes back on top – this time for good.

“It’s something I’ve worked on a lot, is being in and around the net,” Doan said. “That’s where the goals are scored, so you have to find yourself in front of those areas.”

From there, the flood gates opened, as Bjugstad, Schmaltz, and Guenther all scored within five minutes of each other to put the game out of reach. The last two were shorthanded, marking the first time since 2018 that the Coyotes have recorded two goals while on the penalty kill.

The end result is something that Coyotes players, alumni, and fans will carry with them for a long time to come.

“It was tough to not feel that in this arena tonight,” Tourigny said. “It’s a little bit of a fairy tale. Score two goals, the game-winning goal, play really well, had chances. 

“That’s the way life should be. That’s beautiful.”

The Coyotes are back in action on Thursday, hosting the Nashville Predators in the fourth game of their seven-game homestand. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 pm MST, and the game will be broadcast on Arizona 61 (TV) and KTAR News 92.3 FM (Radio).

