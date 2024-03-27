Magical: Doan Scores Twice in Debut as Coyotes Top Blue Jackets

There have been some magical moments at Mullett Arena, but Tuesday night’s game was hands “Doan” the most magical.
Josh Doan scored twice in his NHL debut, and Matias Maccelli, Nick Bjugstad, Nick Schmaltz, and Dylan Guenther also scored as the Arizona Coyotes beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 6-2 at Mullett Arena on Tuesday. Karel Vejmelka made 25 saves to earn his fifth win in his last seven games.
The 22-year-old Doan, who was called up from the AHL’s Tucson Roadrunners on Monday, electrified fans with his first goal at 16:33 of the second period, marking his first career NHL goal in his very first game.
When he scored what ultimately became the game-winning goal in the third, the excitement at Mullett Arena hit an absolute fever pitch.
“That was something special,” Doan said. “Before the game, I was almost nervous because I was too relaxed and laid back, and I had to figure out a way to get my legs into it. [Jack McBain] and [Matias Maccelli] pulled me into it, and after that it was just a flash.”