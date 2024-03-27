Magical: Doan Scores Twice in Debut as Coyotes Top Blue Jackets

For being a flash, it sure was memorable.

Doan, the son of Coyotes legend and former captain Shane Doan, has steadily climbed the ranks of the hockey world, culminating in Tuesday’s winning effort over the Blue Jackets. He was named an AHL All-Star in just his first year with the Roadrunners, and led the team with 26 goals and 46 points before his recall on Monday.

Coyotes head coach André Tourigny said he was impressed with Doan, who logged 13:14 of ice time in the game.

“Doaner played a good game,” Tourigny said. “Not just his goals, but the way he played, he had a good stick, he played the game the right way, and most importantly for us, we’re talking a lot about going to the net, he was at the net and got a stick on it.

“We know he’s good at that, and he needs to make a habit out of that if he wants to keep going.”

Boone Jenner and Zach Werenski scored for the Blue Jackets, who dropped their fifth straight game. Elvis Merzlikins made 29 saves in the loss.

Columbus struck first in the game after Jenner scored 11:45 into the first, one-timing a shot from the slot past Vejmelka while on the power play to make it 1-0.

When the game turned into the second period, though, the Coyotes seemingly took control of the game, starting with Maccelli’s power-play goal from down low at 14:55 of the middle frame.

“I really like the way we responded in the second and the third period, attacking with a lot of intensity and traffic at the net, and a heavy forecheck,” Tourigny said. “That paid off, and that will be a good building block for us.”

That’s when Mullett Arena truly came alive.

Doan put the Coyotes ahead with his first career NHL goal – in his first career NHL game – batting the puck with his stick out of midair past Merzlikins, setting off a celebration inside the “Party Barn” of epic proportions. He eventually received the puck from his father during the postgame show on TV, a moment he said he’ll never forget.