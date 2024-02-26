Schmaltz Scores Twice but Coyotes Fall in Overtime to Jets on Sunday

Arizona continues its road trip in Montreal on Tuesday

GettyImages-2031357001
By Patrick Brown
@pbrownhockey Arizona Coyotes

STATS

WINNIPEG, MANITOBA – Nick Schmaltz scored twice, Matias Maccelli added a goal, and Connor Ingram made 28 saves, but the Arizona Coyotes fell to the Winnipeg Jets 4-3 in overtime on Sunday at Canada Life Centre.

Kyle Connor recorded two goals and Gabriel Vilardi also scored for the Jets, who have won three straight and six of seven. Connor Hellebuyck made 29 saves to earn his 28th win of the season, which is tied for third-most in the league.

The Coyotes finished the season series against the Jets 0-3-1.

Recap: Coyotes at Jets 2.25.24

"We played a really good game against a tough team to play against," head coach André Tourigny said. "We lost the special teams battle, but we won the 5-on-5 battle. We did a lot of good things. We battled back.

"They showed a lot of character, really proud of the guys."

Scheifele opened the scoring 2:06 into the game, corralling Josh Morrisey’s pass off the boards before beating Ingram. Schmaltz tied it up with a power-play goal at 13:45 of the opening frame, though, sending a rebound from Dylan Guenther’s shot past Hellebuyck.

Connor and Vilardi made it 3-1 with back-to-back power-play goals less than two minutes apart at 14:45 and 16:34, respectively.

Maccelli brought the Coyotes to within one at 6:11 of the second period, redirecting a pass from Juuso Välimäki past Hellebuyck. The 23-year-old now has 10 goals and 28 assists in 57 games this season, and has scored in two straight games.

Schmaltz tied it up just 1:04 into the third, taking a pass from Alex Kerfoot directly in front of the net before beating Hellebuyck, notching his second goal of the game.

"We knew they were super tight on their gaps," Schmaltz said. "They try to stand up so much that if you get it behind them, you can go to work on them, and I thought we did a better job of that. We had some really good chances and got it to overtime."

ARI@WPG: Schmaltz scores goal against Connor Hellebuyck

Connor scored the game-winner 33 seconds into overtime, converting on a 3-on-1 rush to end the game.

"We're trying to work our way out of this," Schmaltz said. "We get a grade-A chance in overtime and Durzi made a heck of a move, and we just collided, and it's tough, 3-on-1."

Forward Clayton Keller left in the second period, and did not return. Tourigny said after the game the Coyotes' All-Star suffered an upper-body injury and would be evaluated further.

The Coyotes are back in action on Tuesday in Montreal in the second game of their five-game road trip. Puck drop is scheduled for 5 pm MST, and the game will be broadcast on Arizona 61 (TV) and ESPN 620 (Radio).

Related Content

2024 Celebrity Waiters Gala Highlights Foundation’s Fundraising Efforts

Coyotes’ Award-Winning Production Team Engages Fans with Next-Level Access

Arizona Falls to Toronto in Final Game of Homestand

Armstrong Solidifies Staff, ‘They Have Helped us Take a Step’

News Feed

Preview: Coyotes Kick off 5-Game Road Trip in Winnipeg on Sunday

2024 Celebrity Waiters Gala Highlights Foundation’s Fundraising Efforts

Coyotes’ Award-Winning Production Team Engages Fans with Next-Level Access

Arizona Falls to Toronto in Final Game of Homestand

Preview: Coyotes Close Out Homestand Against Maple Leafs on Wednesday

Armstrong Solidifies Staff, ‘They Have Helped us Take a Step’

Bjugstad Scores Twice but Coyotes Fall to Oilers on Monday

Coyotes, Multiple Partners Treat Phoenix Students to Day of Reading & Fun

Coyotes Drop Close Game to Avalanche in Denver

Preview: Coyotes Meet Avalanche in Denver on Sunday

Coyotes Fall to Hurricanes at Mullett Arena on Friday

Preview: Coyotes Host Hurricanes at Mullett Arena on Friday

Coyotes Launch Direct-to-Consumer Streaming Platform in Partnership with Kiswe and Scripps Sports

Coyotes & Forever Ever Collaborate on Black Excellence Jerseys

Coyotes Fall to Wild on Wednesday at Mullett Arena

Preview: Coyotes Host Wild at Mullett Arena on Wednesday

Coyotes Sign David Ludwig to Contract Extension & Promote to Assistant General Manager

Coyotes Sign Associate Director of Amateur Scouting Ryan Jankowski to Contract Extension