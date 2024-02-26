Schmaltz Scores Twice but Coyotes Fall in Overtime to Jets on Sunday

"We played a really good game against a tough team to play against," head coach André Tourigny said. "We lost the special teams battle, but we won the 5-on-5 battle. We did a lot of good things. We battled back.

"They showed a lot of character, really proud of the guys."

Scheifele opened the scoring 2:06 into the game, corralling Josh Morrisey’s pass off the boards before beating Ingram. Schmaltz tied it up with a power-play goal at 13:45 of the opening frame, though, sending a rebound from Dylan Guenther’s shot past Hellebuyck.

Connor and Vilardi made it 3-1 with back-to-back power-play goals less than two minutes apart at 14:45 and 16:34, respectively.

Maccelli brought the Coyotes to within one at 6:11 of the second period, redirecting a pass from Juuso Välimäki past Hellebuyck. The 23-year-old now has 10 goals and 28 assists in 57 games this season, and has scored in two straight games.

Schmaltz tied it up just 1:04 into the third, taking a pass from Alex Kerfoot directly in front of the net before beating Hellebuyck, notching his second goal of the game.

"We knew they were super tight on their gaps," Schmaltz said. "They try to stand up so much that if you get it behind them, you can go to work on them, and I thought we did a better job of that. We had some really good chances and got it to overtime."