Coyotes Fall to Hurricanes at Mullett Arena on Friday

Jordan Martinook, Jalen Chatfield, Seth Jarvis, Teuvo Teravainen, and Michael Bunting scored for the Hurricanes, who have won six of their last eight games. Pyotr Kochetkov made 30 saves to earn his 14th win of the season.

Martinook opened the scoring 16 seconds into the game, beating Vejmelka from in close. The 31-year-old played the first four seasons of his career in Arizona, and now has 75 goals in 612 career games. Chatfield then made it 2-0 at 4:50 of the opening frame with his fifth goal of the season.

"The way we started the game was unfortunate," head coach André Tourigny said. "We need to be more detailed, and that's on me; that's my responsibility to make sure that doesn't happen."

Guenther brought the Coyotes to within a goal at 14:32 of the first period, corralling a loose puck at center ice before speeding into the zone and wristing it past Kochetkov for his fifth goal in 16 games this season.

Guenther and rookie Logan Cooley logged the most minutes out of all of Arizona's forwards on Friday, with the former logging 18:34 of ice time, while the latter notched 16:59. They combined for five of Arizona's 31 shots, accounted for the team's only goal, and Cooley finished the night 2-for-4 on faceoffs.

"They had pace, they had energy, they put pucks north," Tourigny said. "Made a little mistake on the first goal, but for the most part I was happy with them."