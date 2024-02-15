Coyotes Fall to Wild on Wednesday at Mullett Arena

Logan Cooley scored his ninth goal of the season, but the Arizona Coyotes fell 3-1 to the Minnesota Wild at Mullett Arena on Wednesday. Connor Ingram made 28 saves through two periods, but did not return for the third after sustaining an injury, and Karel Vejmelka made 12 saves in relief.
Tourigny said after the game that Ingram’s unspecified injury isn’t overly serious, but will keep him out for roughly one week.
“It should not be long, 7-10 days,” Tourigny said. “They told me after the period he was going out, and they just told me about a week, so we’ll see.”
Joel Eriksson Ek, Jonas Brodin, and Matt Boldy scored for the Wild, who won their fourth straight game. Marc-André Fleury made 25 saves to earn his 10th win of the season.