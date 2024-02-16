Coyotes Launch Direct-to-Consumer Streaming Platform in Partnership with Kiswe and Scripps Sports

FEBRUARY 16, 2024 - Scottsdale, Arizona — The Arizona Coyotes announced today a new media rights deal in collaboration with leading direct-to-consumer (D2C) streaming company, Kiswe, and Scripps Sports. This partnership heralds a new era for the Arizona Coyotes, bringing all locally broadcast games of the team directly to fans across Arizona through the innovative D2C platform, Coyotes Central.

Fans will be able to subscribe to Coyotes Central beginning February 16, 2024, with the first game being streamed live at 7PM MST.

Through Coyotes Central, fans in the local broadcast markets will have access to all non-nationally exclusive live Coyotes games, on-demand replays, pre- and post-game shows, and other exclusive Coyotes content.

Coyotes Central is accessible at http://coyotescentral.com, Monthly subscriptions will be available for $11.99 with the remainder of the 2023-24 season available for $24.99.

Season subscription pricing for the upcoming 2024-25 season will be announced at a later date.

“We are excited to launch Coyotes Central, a new streaming platform that allows Arizona Coyotes fans to watch Coyotes games and original content at their convenience,” said Arizona Coyotes President & CEO Xavier A. Gutierrez. “This innovative direct-to-consumer option is a key component to our overall media strategy, and this partnership with Scripps Sports and Kiswe will enable us to deliver a flexible viewing option in our local broadcast market to our fans and 'fans in waiting.'”

“We are thrilled to partner with the Arizona Coyotes and Scripps Sports in expanding access to Coyotes games to all local fans,” said Glenn Booth, CEO of Kiswe. “This new deal highlights the growing trend towards the 'beam and stream' model for local sports distribution, and we are excited to continue to work with our partners to reshape sports media consumption.”

This collaboration between the Arizona Coyotes, Kiswe, and Scripps Sports further demonstrates the power D2C streaming in expanding access to local sports through unique content and flexible viewing options. As this season unfolds, Coyotes Central promises to bring the game to more local fans than ever before.

“Scripps Sports is focused on helping teams reach their fan bases, and this is another way in which Coyotes’ supporters can watch their team’s games,” said Scripps Sports President Brian Lawlor. “The goal is accessibility. This partnership is all about extending the reach.”