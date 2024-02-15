Coyotes & Forever Ever Collaborate on Black Excellence Jerseys

Deon Baker Jr. has already made a name for himself, but in his eyes, he's just getting started.

The creator of the clothing brand Forever Ever has collaborated with a few individual athletes previously, but has never had the opportunity to work with a team. That changed over the summer, when the Arizona Coyotes reached out to see if he would be willing to create a Black Excellence jersey that the team will feature prior to its game against the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday.

The hockey sweater features the phrase “Yotes Forever” in white text over the outline of the state of Arizona, and will be worn by players walking in to Mullett Arena prior to Friday’s game. Fans can begin bidding now, and the there will also be a limited edition t-shirt available for purchase at a later date.

Baker, a Pittsburgh native, said it was an easy decision when the Coyotes Foundation approached him about working together.

“I immediately got super excited,” he said. “I knew right away I was 100 percent in.”

The occasion marks the second consecutive season where the team has collaborated with a local designer during Black History Month following last year’s partnership with J.T. Holmes and his brand, Modern Rockstars. Proceeds earned will be used by the Arizona Coyotes Foundation to support economic advancement for underserved and diverse communities – one of its main pillars of service.

The team is committed to elevating diverse voices throughout the year, and unique partnerships such as the one with Forever Ever marks just one of the ways it can do that.