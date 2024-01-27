Preview: Coyotes Face Hurricanes in Final Game Before All-Star Break

Jan. 27, 2024 | 5:00 pm MST | PNC Arena, Raleigh, NC

TV: Arizona 61 | Radio ESPN 620

The Arizona Coyotes wrap up their three-game road trip on Saturday against the Carolina Hurricanes in their final game before the All-Star break. The team will then be off until it hosts the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday, Feb. 8 at Mullett Arena.

Arizona and Carolina meet once more this season, on Feb. 16 in Tempe.

The Coyotes have dropped two straight games, but are 2-2-0 over their last four games, and are four points behind the Nashville Predators for the Western Conference’s second-and-final Wild Card spot with one game in hand. A mere six points separate seven separate teams in the race for both Wild Card spots in the conference.

Forward Clayton Keller continued his hot hand against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday, and the 25-year-old has three goals and three assists over his last four games. He has now reached the 20-goal mark in three consecutive seasons – he has four overall – becoming the first player since Shane Doan to accomplish that.