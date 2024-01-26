Coyotes Fall to Lightning in Tampa on Thursday

Point restored Tampa Bay’s lead late in the third, beating Ingram with a wrist shot with just 33 seconds to play to make it 2-1.

Tampa scored the first three goals in a four-goal second period, as Kucherov, Stamkos, and Chaffee recorded consecutive tallies to make it 5-1. Durzi scored his eighth of the season at 16:59 to bring Arizona to within three goals heading into the third period.\

"I thought we had good energy, just a couple mistakes against another great team," Keller said. "They have a lot of great players and they make you pay when you make mistakes."

Glendening made it 6-2 at 7:32 of the final frame before Crouse recorded his 19th of the season at 11:48 to round out the scoring, and the Coyotes will now shift their focus to the Hurricanes on Sunday, just two points out of the Western Conference's Wild Card spot.

"You want to stay in it, and we want to play those pressure games," Tourigny said. "We are in it right now, and that's an important one."

The Coyotes close out their pre-All-Star break schedule against the Hurricanes on Saturday. Puck drop is scheduled for 5 pm, and the game will be broadcast on Arizona 61 (TV) and ESPN 620 (Radio).