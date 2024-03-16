Preview: Coyotes Host Devils at Mullett Arena in Saturday Matinee

March 16, 2024 | 2 pm MST | Mullett Arena, Tempe, Ariz.
TV: Arizona 61 | Radio: ESPN 620
Fresh off a 4-1 win over the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday, the Arizona Coyotes are set to host the New Jersey Devils in a Saturday matinee at Mullett Arena.
The two met at Prudential Center in the Coyotes’ first game of the season back in October, with the Desert Dogs winning 4-3 in a shootout. Jesper Bratt recorded two goals and an assist for the Devils in the first game between the two, but Vejmelka’s 33 saves made the difference for the Coyotes, who rallied from a late 3-2 deficit to ultimately tie it up and force overtime.
Michael Carcone has four goals and three assists this month, which is tied for the second-most on the team in March. He has two goals and two assists over his last five games, including the game-winner against the Red Wings on Thursday.