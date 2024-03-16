Preview: Coyotes Host Devils at Mullett Arena in Saturday Matinee

Lineups were not available, but Connor Ingram earned the start over the Red Wings on Thursday, stopping 28 of 29 shots to earn his 19th win of the season. He has already won 13 more games than all of last year while posting a higher save percentage (.910 vs. .907) and lower goals-against average (2.81 vs. 3.37).

Vejmelka is 8-17-2 this season, and is 2-2-0 in his career against the Devils.

Player to Watch: Forward Nick Bjugstad has four goals and two assists over his last five games, and is in the midst of his best statistical season since a 49-point output in the 2017-18 season.

ABOUT THE DEVILS

New Jersey had seemingly dropped from the playoff picture but remains just four points back from the Wild Card positioning despite posting a 4-6-0 record over its last 10 games.

The Devils most recently defeated the Dallas Stars 6-2 on Thursday, a much-needed win after dropping five of six before that.

Bratt leads the Devils with 65 points this season, followed by Jack Hughes (62), Nico Hischier (51), Timo Meier (36), and Luke Hughes (33). They were recently very involved in the trade market, acquiring goalies Jake Allen and Kaapo Kahkonen at the deadline. Those acquisitions compliment Nico Daws, who is 9-11-0 with a 3.26 GAA and .891 SV%.

Allen made his first start for the team in New Jersey’s win over the Stars, making 35 saves in the victory. He is 7-12-3 with a 3.57 GAA and .895 SV% this season but got off to a stellar debut with the Devils nonetheless.