Preview: Coyotes Host Devils at Mullett Arena in Saturday Matinee

Arizona and New Jersey facing each other for final time this season

Where to Watch - 16x9 - 1_26 1
By Patrick Brown
@pbrownhockey Arizona Coyotes

March 16, 2024 | 2 pm MST | Mullett Arena, Tempe, Ariz.
TV: Arizona 61 | Radio: ESPN 620

Fresh off a 4-1 win over the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday, the Arizona Coyotes are set to host the New Jersey Devils in a Saturday matinee at Mullett Arena. 

The two met at Prudential Center in the Coyotes’ first game of the season back in October, with the Desert Dogs winning 4-3 in a shootout. Jesper Bratt recorded two goals and an assist for the Devils in the first game between the two, but Vejmelka’s 33 saves made the difference for the Coyotes, who rallied from a late 3-2 deficit to ultimately tie it up and force overtime.

Michael Carcone has four goals and three assists this month, which is tied for the second-most on the team in March. He has two goals and two assists over his last five games, including the game-winner against the Red Wings on Thursday.

ARI@DET: Carcone scores goal against Alex Lyon

Lineups were not available, but Connor Ingram earned the start over the Red Wings on Thursday, stopping 28 of 29 shots to earn his 19th win of the season. He has already won 13 more games than all of last year while posting a higher save percentage (.910 vs. .907) and lower goals-against average (2.81 vs. 3.37).

Vejmelka is 8-17-2 this season, and is 2-2-0 in his career against the Devils.

Player to Watch: Forward Nick Bjugstad has four goals and two assists over his last five games, and is in the midst of his best statistical season since a 49-point output in the 2017-18 season.

ABOUT THE DEVILS
New Jersey had seemingly dropped from the playoff picture but remains just four points back from the Wild Card positioning despite posting a 4-6-0 record over its last 10 games.

The Devils most recently defeated the Dallas Stars 6-2 on Thursday, a much-needed win after dropping five of six before that.

Bratt leads the Devils with 65 points this season, followed by Jack Hughes (62), Nico Hischier (51), Timo Meier (36), and Luke Hughes (33). They were recently very involved in the trade market, acquiring goalies Jake Allen and Kaapo Kahkonen at the deadline. Those acquisitions compliment Nico Daws, who is 9-11-0 with a 3.26 GAA and .891 SV%.

Allen made his first start for the team in New Jersey’s win over the Stars, making 35 saves in the victory. He is 7-12-3 with a 3.57 GAA and .895 SV% this season but got off to a stellar debut with the Devils nonetheless.

Kahkonen is 6-21-3 this season, and dropped his season debut for the Devils against the Rangers on Monday, despite stopping 23 of the 25 shots he faced in the game.

New Jersey is ninth in the league with 3.30 goals-for per game, and it gives up 3.45, which is the sixth-most. Their 22.00 percent power-play percentage ranks 13th, while their penalty kill is 15th-best with a 79.80 percent success rate.

Player to Watch: Bratt has three goals and six assists in nine career games against the Coyotes.

Related Content

Keller Continues to Evolve After 500 Games, 'Time Flies'

Coyotes Close Road Trip with 4-1 Win Over Red Wings

Coyotes Fall to Wild in Minnesota on Tuesday

Yotes Notes: Deadline Deals & Prospering Prospects

News Feed

Keller Continues to Evolve After 500 Games, 'Time Flies'

Coyotes Close Road Trip with 4-1 Win Over Red Wings

Preview: Coyotes Wrap Up Road Trip in Detroit on Thursday

Coyotes Fall to Wild in Minnesota on Tuesday

Preview: Coyotes Face Wild in Minnesota on Tuesday

Yotes Notes: Deadline Deals & Prospering Prospects

Coyotes Fall to Blackhawks at United Center on Sunday

Coyotes Open Road Trip against Blackhawks in Chicago on Sunday

Armstrong Reflects on 2024 Trade Deadline, ‘Allowing this Young Team to Grow’

Ingram Blanks Red Wings, Coyotes Close Out Homestand with 4-0 Win

Coyotes Acquire 2027 5th Round Pick from Lightning for Matt Dumba

Preview: Coyotes Close out Homestand Against Red Wings on Friday

Coyotes Acquire 2024 6th Round Pick for Jason Zucker

Coyotes Fall to Wild at Mullett Arena on Thursday

Coyotes Acquire 2027 4th Round Pick from Oilers for Troy Stecher

Preview: Coyotes Host Wild at Mullett Arena on Thursday

Coyotes Fall to Blackhawks at Mullett Arena on Tuesday

Preview: Coyotes Open Homestand Against Blackhawks on Tuesday