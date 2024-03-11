Yotes Notes: Deadline Deals & Prospering Prospects

The 2024 NHL trade deadline is officially in the rearview mirror, and though the Arizona Coyotes weren't buyers like they had hoped to be when the season began, General Manager Bill Armstrong and his team made moves that will help the team for years to come.

In all, Arizona traded three players away: defensemen Troy Stecher and Matt Dumba, as well as forward Jason Zucker. In return, the Coyotes received a 2027 fourth-round pick, 2027 fifth-round pick, and a 2024 sixth-round pick.

Though the drafts are years away, Armstrong and his team may not have to wait that long to use them. Certainly, they can wait and make the picks -- there's something to be said about having the forward-thinking mentality in stocking up for drafts that are years away -- but those assets can also be used to trade up in a future draft or included on a package that could bring in a marquee player at a key moment for the club.

Time will tell, but with 33 selections over the next three drafts alone, including 20 in the first three rounds of those, the Coyotes have many options to mull over in the coming years.

The picks that have been made are continuing to pay dividends for the organization, as the Coyotes boast some of the top players in nearly every league in the world. Josh Doan (AHL; 38 points in 55 games), Aku Räty (AHL; 32 points in 41 games), Daniil But (KHL; 21 points in 55 games), Dmitriy Simashev (KHL; 10 points in 63 games, plus-10 rating), Sam Lipkin (NCAA; 34 points in 34 games), Conor Geekie (WHL; 86 points in 48 games), Jeremy Langlois (QMJHL; 57 points in 57 games), and Julian Lutz (USHL; 50 points in 37 games) have all opened eyes this season.