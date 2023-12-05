Schmaltz Scores Two, Ingram Blanks Capitals as Coyotes to Win 5th Straight

STATS

Nick Schmaltz scored twice, four other Coyotes scored, and Connor Ingram made 26 saves to earn second shutout of the season as the Arizona Coyotes beat the Washington Capitals 6-0 on Monday. Clayton Keller and Alex Kerfoot finished with three points each, marking Kerfoot’s second-straight three points game, and third of the season.

Logan Cooley, Michael Carcone, Jason Zucker, and Nick Bjugstad also scored for the Coyotes (13-9-2), who used a five-goal first period to earn their fifth straight win. All five came against the previous six Stanley Cup champions; Vegas (2023), Colorado (2022), Tampa Bay (2021, 2020), St. Louis (2019), and Washington (2018).

Darcy Kuemper allowed three goals on five shots and Charlie Lindgren stopped 19 in relief as the Capitals fell to 12-8-2 on the season.

Cooley, who grew up cheering for the Capitals in the Pittsburgh area, recorded the first goal of the game after he recorded a power-play goal at 8:46 of the first period, taking a pass from Keller in the left circle and redirecting it past Kuemper.

Carcone gave Arizona a 2-0 lead just over a minute later, wristing a shot from the high slot past Kuemper. The goal was Carcone’s team-leading 12th goal, and he has scored in four consecutive games.

Schmaltz made it 3-0 with Arizona’s second power-play goal of the game, one-timing Keller’s pass from the slot past Kuemper at 14:15. That marked the end of Kuemper’s night, as he was pulled in favor of backup Charlie Lindgren, but the damage was far from over.

Schmaltz potted his second of the game at 17:13 of the opening frame, snapping a shot from inside the blue line through a screen past Lindgren. Zucker made it 5-0 with just 1:20 left in the frame, scoring his fifth of the season after Alex Kerfoot forced a turnover and found him alone in front of the net.

Monday marked the first time the Coyotes led 5-0 after the first period since 1986, when the then-Winnipeg Jets defeated the Calgary Flames 6-2 on Oct. 29, 1986.

Bjugstad made it 6-0 with a shorthanded goal at 16:54 of the second, completing a 2-on-0 with Kerfoot to record Arizona’s first shorty of the season.

The Coyotes close out their homestand on Thursday against the Philadelphia Flyers.

