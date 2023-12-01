Coyotes Top Avalanche with Thrilling Overtime Win on Thursday

Bjugstad's overtime winner caps an emotional night; Arizona is back in action on Saturday

GettyImages-1813816936
By Patrick Brown
@pbrownhockey Arizona Coyotes

STATS

Nick Bjugstad scored the overtime winner, Travis Boyd, Nick Schmaltz, and Michael Carcone each added a goal, and Connor Ingram made 28 saves as the Arizona Coyotes beat the Central Division-leading Colorado Avalanche 4-3 at Mullett Arena on Thursday.

Cale Makar, Miles Wood, and Nathan Mackinnon scored for the Avalanche, who had their four-game winning streak snapped. Alexandar Georgiev made 29 saves in the loss.

The Coyotes have now won a season-high three games, with the wins coming over the last three Stanley Cup Champions: The Vegas Golden Knights, Avalanche, and Tampa Bay Lightning.

COL@ARI: Bjugstad scores goal against Alexandar Georgiev

Makar opened the scoring late in the first with a power-play goal, wristing a shot from the point past Ingram with 28 seconds to play in the period to give the Avalanche a 1-0 lead.

Boyd evened the score with his second of the season 3:03 into the second period, but Wood restored Colorado’s lead just under two minutes later to make it 2-1 Avalanche.

Schmaltz tied it up with a power-play goal at 16:22 of the middle frame, rifiling a pass from Alex Kerfoot past Georgiev. Carcone’s goal 1:08 into the third period gave Arizona its first lead of the night, but Nathan MacKinnon tied it with Colorado’s second power-play goal of the game at 11:04.

That set up Nick Bjugstad’s heroics in overtime. The 31-year-old drew a penalty on a breakaway midway through the extra period, and though the Coyotes didn’t score with the man advantage, Bjugstad poked home a rebound to send the Coyotes home with a 4-3 win over the first place Avalanche.

The Coyotes return to action on Saturday against the St. Louis Blues, playing in the third game of their current five-game homestand. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 pm MST, and the game will be available on the following networks:

WHERE TO WATCH:
• Antenna: 61.1 Phoenix, 9.2 Tucson
• Phoenix Cable: Cox 95
• Phoenix Satellite: DirecTV Channel 61, Dish Network Channel 61
• Bullhead City / Lake Havasu: Optimum channel 6
• Flagstaff: American Cable channel 4, Optimum Cable channel 6
• Maricopa: Orbitel channel 11
• Pinal County: Mediacom channel 13
• Prescott: Sparklight channel 61
• Sedona: Optimum Cable channel 6
• Show Low / Winslow Sparklight channel 61
• Tucson: Cox channel 85, Xfinity channel 1179, Orbitel channel 208
WHERE TO LISTEN:
• Radio: ESPN 620
• Stream: Arizona Coyotes App, NHL Mobile App

