Coyotes Top Avalanche with Thrilling Overtime Win on Thursday

Makar opened the scoring late in the first with a power-play goal, wristing a shot from the point past Ingram with 28 seconds to play in the period to give the Avalanche a 1-0 lead.

Boyd evened the score with his second of the season 3:03 into the second period, but Wood restored Colorado’s lead just under two minutes later to make it 2-1 Avalanche.

Schmaltz tied it up with a power-play goal at 16:22 of the middle frame, rifiling a pass from Alex Kerfoot past Georgiev. Carcone’s goal 1:08 into the third period gave Arizona its first lead of the night, but Nathan MacKinnon tied it with Colorado’s second power-play goal of the game at 11:04.

That set up Nick Bjugstad’s heroics in overtime. The 31-year-old drew a penalty on a breakaway midway through the extra period, and though the Coyotes didn’t score with the man advantage, Bjugstad poked home a rebound to send the Coyotes home with a 4-3 win over the first place Avalanche.

The Coyotes return to action on Saturday against the St. Louis Blues, playing in the third game of their current five-game homestand. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 pm MST, and the game will be available on the following networks:

WHERE TO WATCH:

• Antenna: 61.1 Phoenix, 9.2 Tucson

• Phoenix Cable: Cox 95

• Phoenix Satellite: DirecTV Channel 61, Dish Network Channel 61

• Bullhead City / Lake Havasu: Optimum channel 6

• Flagstaff: American Cable channel 4, Optimum Cable channel 6

• Maricopa: Orbitel channel 11

• Pinal County: Mediacom channel 13

• Prescott: Sparklight channel 61

• Sedona: Optimum Cable channel 6

• Show Low / Winslow Sparklight channel 61

• Tucson: Cox channel 85, Xfinity channel 1179, Orbitel channel 208

WHERE TO LISTEN:

• Radio: ESPN 620

• Stream: Arizona Coyotes App, NHL Mobile App