Coyotes Top Blues 4-1 to Win Fourth Straight Game

Arizona is back in action on Monday against Washington

GettyImages-1817411793
By Patrick Brown
Arizona Coyotes

STATS

Michael Carcone, Nick Schmaltz, Matias Maccelli, and Alex Kerfoot scored, Connor Ingram made 31 saves, and the Arizona Coyotes beat the St. Louis Blues 4-1 at Mullett Arena for their fourth straight win on Saturday.

Bandon Saad scored and Joel Hofer made 18 saves for the Blues (12-10-1), who have dropped two of their last three games.

Arizona split its season series with St. Louis, 2-2.

Carcone opened the scoring just 40 seconds into the game for the Coyotes (12-9-2), taking a pass from Alex Kerfoot in the right circle before beating Hofer on his blocker side. It was his team-leading 11th goal of the season, and the 27-year-old forward has scored in three straight games.

Schmaltz made it 2-0 at 15:49 of the opening frame with a power-play goal, taking a no-look between-the-legs pass from Kerfoot before wristing it over Hofer.

Maccelli gave the Coyotes a three-goal lead with just 38 seconds left in the period, one-timing a pass from the right faceoff circle over Hofer’s glove.

Saad brought the Blues to within two goals at 9:35 of the third period, but Kerfoot’s empty-netter iced the game.

Arizona is back in action on Monday against the Washington Capitals in the fourth game of their five-game homestand. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 pm, and the game will be broadcast on the following networks:

WHERE TO WATCH:
• Antenna: 61.1 Phoenix, 9.2 Tucson
• Phoenix Cable: Cox 95
• Phoenix Satellite: DirecTV Channel 61, Dish Network Channel 61
• Bullhead City / Lake Havasu: Optimum channel 6
• Flagstaff: American Cable channel 4, Optimum Cable channel 6
• Maricopa: Orbitel channel 11
• Pinal County: Mediacom channel 13
• Prescott: Sparklight channel 61
• Sedona: Optimum Cable channel 6
• Show Low / Winslow Sparklight channel 61
• Tucson: Cox channel 85, Xfinity channel 1179, Orbitel channel 208
WHERE TO LISTEN:
• Radio: 98.7 FM Arizona Sports
• Stream: Arizona Coyotes App, NHL Mobile App

