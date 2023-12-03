Coyotes Top Blues 4-1 to Win Fourth Straight Game

STATS

Michael Carcone, Nick Schmaltz, Matias Maccelli, and Alex Kerfoot scored, Connor Ingram made 31 saves, and the Arizona Coyotes beat the St. Louis Blues 4-1 at Mullett Arena for their fourth straight win on Saturday.

Bandon Saad scored and Joel Hofer made 18 saves for the Blues (12-10-1), who have dropped two of their last three games.

Arizona split its season series with St. Louis, 2-2.

Carcone opened the scoring just 40 seconds into the game for the Coyotes (12-9-2), taking a pass from Alex Kerfoot in the right circle before beating Hofer on his blocker side. It was his team-leading 11th goal of the season, and the 27-year-old forward has scored in three straight games.

Schmaltz made it 2-0 at 15:49 of the opening frame with a power-play goal, taking a no-look between-the-legs pass from Kerfoot before wristing it over Hofer.

Maccelli gave the Coyotes a three-goal lead with just 38 seconds left in the period, one-timing a pass from the right faceoff circle over Hofer’s glove.

Saad brought the Blues to within two goals at 9:35 of the third period, but Kerfoot’s empty-netter iced the game.

Arizona is back in action on Monday against the Washington Capitals in the fourth game of their five-game homestand. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 pm, and the game will be broadcast on the following networks:

