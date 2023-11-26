News Feed

Ingram Shines, Coyotes Shut Out Golden Knights on Saturday

Arizona is back in action at Mullett Arena on Tuesday against Tampa Bay

GettyImages-1814053687
By Patrick Brown
@pbrownhockey Arizona Coyotes

STATS

Clayton Keller and Lawson Crouse scored, and Connor Ingram made 34 saves to earn his second career shutout, as the Arizona Coyotes beat the Vegas Golden Knights 2-0 at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday.

Logan Thompson made 16 saves for the Golden Knights, who have lost three of their last four games. Vegas (14-5-2) had the best home record in the league heading into Saturday’s tilt.

Arizona (9-9-2) and Vegas were scoreless through two periods, thanks in part to Ingram’s stellar play. The 26-year-old netminder consistently shut down the Golden Knights' attack to keep it scoreless through the first two periods, despite the Coyotes getting outshot 20-10.

Keller opened the scoring 10:38 into the third period, taking a pass from Logan Cooley and beating Thompson.

ARI@VGK: Keller scores goal against Logan Thompson

Crouse iced the game with an empty-net goal at 18:43 of the final frame, marking his team-leading 10th goal of the season, and all of those have come in November. He is two shy of setting the franchise record, with two games remaining in the month.

The Coyotes are back in action on Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Lightning, opening up a five-game homestand at Mullett Arena. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 pm MST, and the game will be broadcast on the following networks:

WHERE TO WATCH:
• Antenna: 61.1 Phoenix, 9.2 Tucson
• Phoenix Cable: Cox 95
• Phoenix Satellite: DirecTV Channel 61, Dish Network Channel 61
• Bullhead City / Lake Havasu: Optimum channel 6
• Flagstaff: American Cable channel 4, Optimum Cable channel 6
• Maricopa: Orbitel channel 11
• Pinal County: Mediacom channel 13
• Prescott: Sparklight channel 61
• Sedona: Optimum Cable channel 6
• Show Low / Winslow Sparklight channel 61
• Tucson: Cox channel 85, Xfinity channel 1179, Orbitel channel 208
WHERE TO LISTEN:
• Radio: 98.7 FM Arizona Sports
• Stream: Arizona Coyotes App, NHL Mobile App

