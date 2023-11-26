Ingram Shines, Coyotes Shut Out Golden Knights on Saturday

STATS

Clayton Keller and Lawson Crouse scored, and Connor Ingram made 34 saves to earn his second career shutout, as the Arizona Coyotes beat the Vegas Golden Knights 2-0 at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday.

Logan Thompson made 16 saves for the Golden Knights, who have lost three of their last four games. Vegas (14-5-2) had the best home record in the league heading into Saturday’s tilt.

Arizona (9-9-2) and Vegas were scoreless through two periods, thanks in part to Ingram’s stellar play. The 26-year-old netminder consistently shut down the Golden Knights' attack to keep it scoreless through the first two periods, despite the Coyotes getting outshot 20-10.

Keller opened the scoring 10:38 into the third period, taking a pass from Logan Cooley and beating Thompson.