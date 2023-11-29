Carcone Scores Twice as Coyotes Top Lightning on Tuesday

STATS

Michael Carcone scored twice, Travis Boyd added a goal, and Connor Ingram made 30 saves as the Arizona Coyotes opened a five-game homestand with a 3-1 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday.

Brayden Point scored and Jonas Johansson made 24 saves for the Lightning (10-8-5), who dropped their second straight game.

Carcone opened the scoring with his eighth of the season, wristing a puck past Johansson at 3:21 of the first from the top of the right circle to give Arizona (10-9-2) a 1-0 lead.

Boyd gave the Coyotes a 2-0 cushion 5:42 into the second, streaking into the zone before firing it past Johansson’s glove, but Point answered at 15:22, finishing a 2-on-1 break with Nikita Kucherov to bring the Lightning to within one.

Carcone restored the Coyotes' two-goal lead at 7:22 of the third period, walking the puck down low in on Johansson before backhanding it into the net.