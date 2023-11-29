Carcone Scores Twice as Coyotes Top Lightning on Tuesday

Arizona is back in action on Thursday against the Colorado Avalanche

GettyImages-1808764006
By Patrick Brown
@pbrownhockey Arizona Coyotes

STATS

Michael Carcone scored twice, Travis Boyd added a goal, and Connor Ingram made 30 saves as the Arizona Coyotes opened a five-game homestand with a 3-1 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday.

Brayden Point scored and Jonas Johansson made 24 saves for the Lightning (10-8-5), who dropped their second straight game. 

Carcone opened the scoring with his eighth of the season, wristing a puck past Johansson at 3:21 of the first from the top of the right circle to give Arizona (10-9-2) a 1-0 lead.

Boyd gave the Coyotes a 2-0 cushion 5:42 into the second, streaking into the zone before firing it past Johansson’s glove, but Point answered at 15:22, finishing a 2-on-1 break with Nikita Kucherov to bring the Lightning to within one.

Carcone restored the Coyotes' two-goal lead at 7:22 of the third period, walking the puck down low in on Johansson before backhanding it into the net.

TBL@ARI: Carcone scores goal against Jonas Johansson

Arizona is back in action on Thursday against the Colorado Avalanche in the first of four meetings between the two teams. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 pm MST, and will be broadcast on the following networks:

WHERE TO WATCH:
• Antenna: 61.1 Phoenix, 9.2 Tucson
• Phoenix Cable: Cox 95
• Phoenix Satellite: DirecTV Channel 61, Dish Network Channel 61
• Bullhead City / Lake Havasu: Optimum channel 6
• Flagstaff: American Cable channel 4, Optimum Cable channel 6
• Maricopa: Orbitel channel 11
• Pinal County: Mediacom channel 13
• Prescott: Sparklight channel 61
• Sedona: Optimum Cable channel 6
• Show Low / Winslow Sparklight channel 61
• Tucson: Cox channel 85, Xfinity channel 1179, Orbitel channel 208
WHERE TO LISTEN:
• Radio: ESPN 620
• Stream: Arizona Coyotes App, NHL Mobile App

