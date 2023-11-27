Coyotes’ Penalty Kill Firing on all Cylinders, 'There's a lot of Ownership'

Tourigny said the way individual players have stepped up while on the kill becomes contagious, and it’s evident up-and-down the lineup. Forward Barrett Hayton, for example, had 21:09 of penalty kill time in 16 games before going down with an injury.

Forward Nick Schmaltz, who is generally known for his offensive ability but brings a strong defensive component to the ice as well, has stepped up in his absence, and has led by example with how he’s bought into the team’s mentality.

“Everything is contagious,” Tourigny said. “The vibe, the urgency on our PK, Schmaltz took over for Barrett Hayton, and he takes a lot of pride in the kill; You see his attitude on the PK, and he’s into it.”

That buy-in and attitude has translated into immediate results, and Arizona’s 16 kills over a five-game span have happened just three times before in franchise history: Jan. 21 – Feb. 2, 2008, Feb. 7 – Feb. 16, 2012, and March 9 – March 19, 2016.

Arizona’s longest stretch without allowing a power-play goal came from March 11 – March 25, 1992, when the then-Winnipeg Jets killed off 33 consecutive power plays over a seven-game span.

“I think the biggest thing for us has been limiting extended zone time, so when we get a chance to clear it, you make sure you get it 200 feet,” Kerfoot said. “Winning draws is critical on the penalty kill because it forces them to go back and have to gain clean entries."

Fans shouldn’t underestimate the impact that a successful kill has on the team, as well. Stecher said though situations understandably differ based on a number of variables, the Coyotes can often feel a shift in momentum once the opposition’s power-play ends.

It has the potential to change the flow, build momentum, and shift the trajectory of the game. Watching teammates sacrifice their bodies to get to that point is something that immediately earns respect, even as the pain and inevitable bruises begin to show.

“Everybody gets up on the bench, tapping their sticks and patting you on the back,” Stecher said. “[Blocking a shot] is a moment that sucks, but when you get to the bench you’re rewarded with the encouragement from your teammates. It’s a brotherhood.

“We take a lot of pride in being excited for your teammate by understanding the position that he put himself in. That’s what good teams have to do to find a way to win, is block a shot.”