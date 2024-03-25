Yotes Notes: Doan’s Call-Up & Keller’s Historic Scoring

Nashville is the hottest team in the league right now, having recorded at least one point in 17 straight games. The Preds are comfortably in the Western Conference’s first Wild Card spot, five points ahead of Vegas and nine points ahead of the St. Louis Blues.
Nashville and Vegas play on Tuesday before their visit to Mullett Arena on Thursday, where they’ll face Arizona for the fourth-and-final time this season.
Center Filip Forsberg leads the team with 78 points, but Roman Josi (72) isn’t far behind. Gustav Nyquist (63), Ryan O’Reilly (58), and Thomas Novak (39) round out the top five.
Between the pipes, Juuse Saros has won his last four starts, and is 31-21-4 with a 2.73 GAA and .909 SV%. Backup Kevin Lankinen is 10-4-0 with a 2.90 GAA and .904 SV% this season.
The Predators are 12th in the league with 3.23 goals-for per game while allowing the ninth-fewest goals per game at 2.90. They rank 20th on the power play (20.00 percent) and 21st on the penalty kill (77.00).
TV: Arizona 61 | Radio: KTAR News 92.3 FM
Saturday, March 30, vs. New York Rangers, 3 pm MST
The Rangers are gearing up for another playoff run, currently leading the Metropolitan Division over the Carolina Hurricanes with a game in hand. The Rangers and Coyotes met on Oct. 16 at Madison Square Garden, where New York won a close 2-1 games.
The Rangers play Philadelphia and Colorado before visiting Mullett Arena on Saturday.
Artemi Panarin leads the team with 99 points, which is tied for fourth in the NHL, followed by Vincent Trocheck (69), Chris Kreider (65), Mika Zibanejad (61), and Adam Fox (61). Igor Shesterkin is 30-15-2 with a 2.60 GAA and .912 SV%, while Jonathan Quick is 16-5-2 with a 2.44 GAA and .916 SV%.
The Rangers score the ninth-most goals per game (3.35), and they allow the sixth-fewest at 2.69. They are also one of the best clubs on special teams, ranking sixth on the power play (25.57), and fourth on the penalty kill (83.58).
TV: Arizona 61 | Radio: ESPN 620