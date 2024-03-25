Yotes Notes: Doan’s Call-Up & Keller’s Historic Scoring

Doan will now suit up in a Kachina sweater on Tuesday at Mullett Arena – the building in which he scored the very first goal while with the Sun Devils.

“Josh has been one of those kids that has progressed and always, you know, made the right step from the moment we drafted him,” General Manager Bill Armstrong said. “What I loved about what he did was at the end of that season last year, he made a commitment to come in and play for us in the American League and dip his toe in pro hockey … From training camp, to rookie camp, to exhibition, to him going down to Tucson, every time he's taken the right step and he's progressed.

“He's being rewarded for what he's accomplished down there in a small period of time.”

Forward Clayton Keller, meanwhile, is in the midst of yet another special season, scoring his 30th goal of the season against the Dallas Stars on Sunday – his second consecutive season with at least 30.

He also extended his scoring streak to five straight games, a new personal best for the 25-year-old.

He became the third player in Coyotes team history with consecutive seasons of 30+ goals, joining Jeremy Roenick (1999-2001) and Keith Tkachuk (1996-99), and his goal streak of five games is the first by an Arizona player since Yanic Perreault in Nov. 2006.