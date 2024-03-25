Coyotes Recall Josh Doan From Tucson Roadrunners

Last year, the 6-foot-1, 185-pound forward recorded 16-22-38 and 18 PIM in 39 games with Arizona State (NCAA). Doan was named captain of the Sun Devils on August 26, 2022.



The Scottsdale, Arizona native also registered 12-25-37 and 54 PIM in 35 games with the Sun Devils in 2021-22, setting school records for most points and assists by a freshman.



Prior to Arizona State, Doan spent two years with the Chicago Steel (USHL) and tallied 36-48-84 and 53 PIM in 98 games. In 2020-21, Doan finished third in the USHL in scoring with 31-39-70 in 53 games and helped the Steel win the Clark Cup.



Doan, the son of former Coyotes captain Shane Doan, was originally drafted by the team in the second round (37th overall) of the 2021 NHL Draft.