Coyotes Recall Josh Doan From Tucson Roadrunners

22-year-old leads Roadrunners with 26 goals and 46 points

Photo NHall0341
By Arizona Coyotes
@ArizonaCoyotes Arizona Coyotes

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: 
Monday, March 25, 2024
 
SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA – Arizona Coyotes General Manager Bill Armstrong announced today that the Coyotes have recalled forward Josh Doan from the Tucson Roadrunners, the club's American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate. Doan will make his NHL debut on Tuesday against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Mullett Arena.
 
The 22-year-old Doan leads the Roadrunners in scoring with 26-20-46, 10 power play goals (PPG) and has picked up 32 penalty minutes (PIM) in 62 games with Tucson. He also leads all AHL rookies in goals and ranks third among first-year players in points.

Photo NHall0287

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA -- SEPTEMBER 21, 2023: Josh Doan skates during training camp at the Ice Den on Sept 21, 2023 in Scottsdale, Ariz. (Photo by Norm Hall/Arizona Coyotes)

Last year, the 6-foot-1, 185-pound forward recorded 16-22-38 and 18 PIM in 39 games with Arizona State (NCAA). Doan was named captain of the Sun Devils on August 26, 2022.
 
The Scottsdale, Arizona native also registered 12-25-37 and 54 PIM in 35 games with the Sun Devils in 2021-22, setting school records for most points and assists by a freshman. 
 
Prior to Arizona State, Doan spent two years with the Chicago Steel (USHL) and tallied 36-48-84 and 53 PIM in 98 games. In 2020-21, Doan finished third in the USHL in scoring with 31-39-70 in 53 games and helped the Steel win the Clark Cup.
 
Doan, the son of former Coyotes captain Shane Doan, was originally drafted by the team in the second round (37th overall) of the 2021 NHL Draft.

Related Content

Josh Doan Acclimating to NHL Training Camp, ‘It Starts with the Habits’

News Feed

Keller Scores 30th but Coyotes Fall to Stars on Sunday

Preview: Coyotes Close Season Series Against Stars on Sunday

Guenther’s OT Winner Caps Coyotes Comeback Win Over Kraken

Preview: Coyotes Open 7 Game Homestand Against Kraken on Friday

Coyotes Fall to Stars in Dallas on Wednesday

Preview: Coyotes Face Stars in Dallas on Wednesday

Roadrunners Fully Engaged for Stretch Run, 'Every Point Matters'

Yotes Notes: Keller Keeps Climbing & Tucson Keeps Winning

Keller Notches 400th Career Point as Coyotes Top Devils on Saturday

Preview: Coyotes Host Devils at Mullett Arena in Saturday Matinee

Keller Continues to Evolve After 500 Games, 'Time Flies'

Coyotes Close Road Trip with 4-1 Win Over Red Wings

Preview: Coyotes Wrap Up Road Trip in Detroit on Thursday

Coyotes Fall to Wild in Minnesota on Tuesday

Preview: Coyotes Face Wild in Minnesota on Tuesday

Yotes Notes: Deadline Deals & Prospering Prospects

Coyotes Fall to Blackhawks at United Center on Sunday

Coyotes Open Road Trip against Blackhawks in Chicago on Sunday