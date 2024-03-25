FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:
Monday, March 25, 2024
SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA – Arizona Coyotes General Manager Bill Armstrong announced today that the Coyotes have recalled forward Josh Doan from the Tucson Roadrunners, the club's American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate. Doan will make his NHL debut on Tuesday against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Mullett Arena.
The 22-year-old Doan leads the Roadrunners in scoring with 26-20-46, 10 power play goals (PPG) and has picked up 32 penalty minutes (PIM) in 62 games with Tucson. He also leads all AHL rookies in goals and ranks third among first-year players in points.
Coyotes Recall Josh Doan From Tucson Roadrunners
22-year-old leads Roadrunners with 26 goals and 46 points
Last year, the 6-foot-1, 185-pound forward recorded 16-22-38 and 18 PIM in 39 games with Arizona State (NCAA). Doan was named captain of the Sun Devils on August 26, 2022.
The Scottsdale, Arizona native also registered 12-25-37 and 54 PIM in 35 games with the Sun Devils in 2021-22, setting school records for most points and assists by a freshman.
Prior to Arizona State, Doan spent two years with the Chicago Steel (USHL) and tallied 36-48-84 and 53 PIM in 98 games. In 2020-21, Doan finished third in the USHL in scoring with 31-39-70 in 53 games and helped the Steel win the Clark Cup.
Doan, the son of former Coyotes captain Shane Doan, was originally drafted by the team in the second round (37th overall) of the 2021 NHL Draft.