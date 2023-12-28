Coyotes Rally with 5 Straight Goals, Top Avs 5-4 in Overtime

Trailing the Colorado Avalanche 4-0 in the second period on Wednesday, the Arizona Coyotes appeared to be in a similar position as they were on Saturday against their Central Division rival -- with one exception:
This time, they had Mullett magic on their side.
Jack McBain scored the overtime winner with 20 seconds left, Sean Durzi, Jason Zucker, Michael Kesselring, and Lawson Crouse also scored, and the Coyotes (18-14-2) rallied from a 4-0 deficit to beat the Avalanche 5-4 on Wednesday at Mullett Arena. Karel Vejmelka made 20 saves – including several key stops in the third period and overtime – to earn his fourth straight win.
Durzi finished with four points, setting a new single-game career high, and joined Shayne Gostisbehere, Oliver Ekman-Larsson, and Alex Goligoski as the only Coyotes defensemen in the last 10 years to record three or more points in a single frame.
Arizona fell to Colorado 4-1 in Denver on Saturday, and trailed 4-1 after two again on Wednesday. This time, though, Kesselring, Zucker, Durzi, and McBain scored to cap a furious rally at 'The Mullett,' where the Coyotes are 12-5-0 this season.
“It was a good character win,” McBain said. “It was the same situation in Colorado, tougher outcome, but they’re a really good team, and going down 4-0 to them is a tough thing to come back from. We stuck in there, Veggie played great, and obviously it was an amazing comeback.”