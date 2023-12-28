Coyotes Rally with 5 Straight Goals, Top Avs 5-4 in Overtime

The Coyotes’ 12 wins at Mullett Arena are tied for the third-most home wins in the NHL, and it marks their second-best start at home in Coyotes team history, behind only the 2009-10 team.

Mikko Rantanen, Jonathan Drouin, Logan O’Connor, and Nathan MacKinnon scored for the Avalanche (21-11-3), who lost for the first time in three games. Alexandar Georgiev made 22 saves in the loss, and is now 1-0-2 against the Coyotes this season.

The two teams will face each other once more, on Feb. 18 at Ball Arena in Denver.

Arizona started strong, outshooting Colorado 9-6 in the first period, but Rantanen opened the scoring late in the frame with a power-play goal at 18:16. MacKinnon notched the primary assist, marking his 19th straight game with at least one point, and gave the Avs a 1-0 advantage heading into the first intermission.

Colorado broke through with three goals in the second, including MacKinnon’s 5-on-3 tally that made it 4-0 with 6:34 to play in the frame. Vejmelka was perfect from there, though, and Crouse scored a critical goal at 16:31 to send the Coyotes into the second intermission down 4-1.

“We had a bad start to our second, but other than that, I think we did a lot of good things in that game,” head coach André Tourigny said. “We kept pushing and we went a little bit more inside in the third, and we scored a big goal.”

Kesselring made it a two-goal game at 3:48 of the third with his fourth of the season, wristing a shot top shelf past Georgiev, and Zucker cut it to one just over three minutes later with a backhand far-post after wrapping around the net.

Zucker finished with a goal and an assist, recording his second multi-point game with Arizona.

“I was just trying to get something around the net,” Zucker said of his goal. “I knew [Liam O’Brien] was around the net, and [Logan Cooley] was lurking too, and I thought I had a step on my guy. I just wanted to get the puck on the net, and it happened to go in for me.”

Durzi tied it up with Vejmelka out for an extra attacker, firing a wrist shot from the blue line that found its way up-and-over Georgiev, setting up McBain’s overtime heroics.