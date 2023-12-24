Coyotes Fall to Avalanche in Final Game of Road Trip

Byram opened the scoring at 8:37 of the first period, wristing a shot from the high slot up and over Ingram’s glove just as a power-play had expired.

The Avs used three second-period goals to take command, starting 1:27 into the frame after Nichushkin one-timed a pass from Nathan MacKinnon past Ingram. MacKinnon earned his 36th assist of the season on play while extending his point streak to 18 games.

Manson made it 3-0 at 13:29 of the second period, taking a pass from Fredrik Olofsson and skating into the high slot before wristing it past Ingram, and Olofsson made it 4-0 with seven seconds to play in the middle frame.

Arizona outshot Colorado 12-8 in the first period, but the Avalanche finished the final two frames with an 18-13 edge.

"I don’t think we had the answer when the pace of the game raised," Tourigny said. "I don’t think we raised our game. We stayed level, and they played way faster than us."

Kerfoot got the Coyotes on the board at 16:56 of the third period with a power-play goal to make it 4-1.

"They’re the measuring stick team in our division," he said. "They won a Cup in the last couple of years, and they have been right at the top of the league for a number of years. If we want to be pushing to be playing in meaningful games, and if we want to be a team that’s competing for a playoff spot, these are the types of teams that we need to bring our best efforts against."

