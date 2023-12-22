Kerfoot’s Versatility Jump-Starts Top Line, ‘He’s a Swiss-Army Knife’

SAN JOSÉ, CALIF. -- Alex Kerfoot is doing it all for the Arizona Coyotes.

The 29-year-old forward most recently notched a goal and two assists against the San José Sharks on Thursday, marking his fourth three-point game this season after having seven in his entire career entering the 2023-24 campaign.

He's recorded three of them in December, matching the output from Colorado Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon and Tampa Bay Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov, and he's done it while logging over 20 minutes of ice time in four of his last five games.

“He’s a Swiss Army knife,” head coach André Tourigny said. “You can play him center, right wing, left wing, PK, power play, end of the game when you lead, end of the game when you need a goal. He’s that kind of a player.

“We’re lucky to have him.”

Kerfoot has especially found his niche with the Desert Dogs as of late, centering the team’s top line between Clayton Keller and Nick Schmaltz in each of the last three games. He has brought a high hockey IQ and steady playmaking ability to a line that hadn’t found much consistency since Barrett Hayton suffered an injury on Nov. 16 against the Columbus Blue Jackets, and that was evident in Thursday’s win over the Sharks considering those three players combined for three goals and five assists in the 5-2 win.

Prior to him joining the line, Keller and Schmaltz had played with Travis Boyd, Logan Cooley, and Jason Zucker. Kerfoot has gelled with the duo quickly, though, assisting on all three of Keller’s goals over the last three games and recording the primary assist in Schmaltz’s tic-tac-goal power-play tally against the Sharks on Thursday.