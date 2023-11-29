Yotes Notes: Killer Penalty Kill & Crouse’s Stellar Month

November has been a month to remember for Lawson Crouse.

The 26-year-old forward has scored all 10 of his team-leading goals this month, and is one shy of tying Andrew McBain and Dale Hawechuk’s franchise-leading mark of 11 in November. He went scoreless in Tuesday’s 3-1 win over the Lightning, but still has three goals in his last five games, and the line of Maccelli-Bjugstad-Crouse has excelled for much of the season.

Arizona’s penalty kill has been locked in as well, rising from 25th in the league on Nov. 8 to its current position of 13th (81.33 percent). The Coyotes have killed off 18 straight power plays over a span of six games, and that number increases to 20 straight kills counting the game against the Dallas Stars on Nov. 14, in which they allowed a power-play goal.

The last time Arizona went six consecutive games without allowing a power-play goal was in 2019-20, when it killed 18 straight penalties over seven games.

On to the show!

The Week in Review

Wednesday, Nov. 22 | vs. St. Louis | 6-5 Loss

Stats | The Wrap

The Coyotes started a stretch of six straight games against previous Stanley Cup winners, and though Arizona led two separate times against the St. Louis, it ultimately fell 6-5 last Wednesday.

Nick Bjugstad, Jason Zucker, Lawson Crouse, Michael Carcone, and Nick Schmaltz scored in the game, but Kevin Hayes’ tie-breaking goal 4:13 into the third period ultimately went on to be the game-winner. The Coyotes had two different one-goal leads in the game, but the Blues used two shorthanded goals to re-gain momentum and come out on top with the win.



Saturday, Nov. 25 | at Vegas | 2-0 Win

Stats | The Wrap

Arizona made a quick stop in Vegas to face the defending Stanley Cup Golden Knights on Saturday, and Connor Ingram shined in a 34-save shutout as the Coyotes won 2-0 at T-Mobile Arena. The game was scoreless through two periods, but third-period goals from Clayton Keller and Lawson Crouse made the difference, as the Desert Dogs improved their road record to 5-5-2 on the season.

They won just seven games away from home in all of 2022-23.