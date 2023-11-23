Coyotes Fall to Blues in High Scoring Game on Wednesday

STATS

Five different Coyotes scored, but the Arizona Coyotes fell to the St. Louis Blues 6-5 at Mullett Arena on Wednesday.

Six different players scored for the Blues, who have won two straight and are now 2-1-0 against the Coyotes this season. The two teams meet once more this year, on Dec. 2 at Mullett Arena.

"It stings, but we have to use that, channel it the right way, and realize we all have to be better," defenseman Matt Dumba said. "Too many mental lapses in our game. We need to be able to generate a full 60 and come out on the better side of these."

Nick Bjugstad, Jason Zucker, Lawson Crouse, Michael Carcone, and Nick Schmaltz scored for the Coyotes (8-9-2), and Connor Ingram made 18 saves in relief of starter Karel Vejmelka, who allowed four goals on 11 shots. Brayden Schenn, Colton Parayko, Nick Leddy, Alexey Toropchenko, Robert Thomas, and Kevin Hayes scored for the Blues (10-7-1), while Joel Hofer made 12 saves in relief of Jordan Binnington to earn his sixth win of the season.

Arizona finished a perfect 3-for-3 on the penalty kill, and has not given up a power-play goal over its last four games (11-for-11). Wednesday's effort included a 5-on-3 kill for 1:22, and the Coyotes have killed off 92 percent of their penalties since Nov. 9, but the Blues struck twice while shorthanded on Wednesday and four additional times at even strength.

Schenn opened the scoring with a breakaway goal at 8:47 of the first period, beating Vejmelka on his backhand to make it 1-0.