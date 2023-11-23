News Feed

coyotes blues preview 112223

Preview: Coyotes Host Blues on Thanksgiving Eve at Mullett Arena
yotes notes week 7

Yotes Notes: Thanksgiving Week & Road Trip Wrap
arizona coyotes and doni nahmias announce partnership

Arizona Coyotes & Doni Nahmias Partner to Introduce New Merchandise Collections
coyotes jets preview 111823

Coyotes Conclude Road Trip in Winnipeg on Saturday
coyotes back to the pack program breaking barriers

Coyotes’ ‘Back to the Pack’ Program Breaking Ice Hockey Barriers
coyotes blue jackets recap 111623

Shorthanded Coyotes Battle to 3-2 Win in Columbus
coyotes moving to new home with scripps

Arizona Coyotes Moving to New Home with Scripps Sports 
coyotes stars recap 111423

Coyotes Fall in Overtime to Stars on Tuesday
arizona coyotes volunteer with kaboom for tempe build

Coyotes Staff Volunteers with KABOOM! for Playground Build at ACCEL
yotes notes 2023 24 week 6

Yotes Notes: Powerful Power Play & Music City Triumph
jj moser elevating play as coyotes hit road

Moser Elevating Play as Coyotes Hit the Road 
coyotes kraken recap 11723

Coyotes Close Out Homestand with Shootout Win over Kraken
coyotes kraken preview 11723

Coyotes Close Out Homestand Against Kraken on Tuesday
yotes notes 2023 24 week 5

Yotes Notes: Crouse Catching Fire & Cooley’s First Goal  
coyotes jets recap 11423

Coyotes Drop Saturday Matinee to Jets at Mullett Arena
coyotes jets preview 11423

Preview: Coyotes Host Jets in Saturday Matinee
conor geekie growing his game in whl

Conor Geekie Continues to Grow His Game with WHL’s Wild
coyotes ducks recap 11123

Coyotes Drop Close Game in Overtime to Ducks

Coyotes Fall to Blues in High Scoring Game on Wednesday

Arizona plays next at Vegas on Saturday

GettyImages-1797515508
By Patrick Brown
@pbrownhockey Arizona Coyotes

STATS

Five different Coyotes scored, but the Arizona Coyotes fell to the St. Louis Blues 6-5 at Mullett Arena on Wednesday.

Six different players scored for the Blues, who have won two straight and are now 2-1-0 against the Coyotes this season. The two teams meet once more this year, on Dec. 2 at Mullett Arena.

"It stings, but we have to use that, channel it the right way, and realize we all have to be better," defenseman Matt Dumba said. "Too many mental lapses in our game. We need to be able to generate a full 60 and come out on the better side of these."

Nick Bjugstad, Jason Zucker, Lawson Crouse, Michael Carcone, and Nick Schmaltz scored for the Coyotes (8-9-2), and Connor Ingram made 18 saves in relief of starter Karel Vejmelka, who allowed four goals on 11 shots. Brayden Schenn, Colton Parayko, Nick Leddy, Alexey Toropchenko, Robert Thomas, and Kevin Hayes scored for the Blues (10-7-1), while Joel Hofer made 12 saves in relief of Jordan Binnington to earn his sixth win of the season.

Arizona finished a perfect 3-for-3 on the penalty kill, and has not given up a power-play goal over its last four games (11-for-11). Wednesday's effort included a 5-on-3 kill for 1:22, and the Coyotes have killed off 92 percent of their penalties since Nov. 9, but the Blues struck twice while shorthanded on Wednesday and four additional times at even strength.

Schenn opened the scoring with a breakaway goal at 8:47 of the first period, beating Vejmelka on his backhand to make it 1-0.

Recap: Blues at Coyotes 11.22.23

Bjugstad answered with his fourth of the season at 10:40 of the opening frame, taking a pass from Matias Maccelli in the left circle before wristing it past Binnington. The Blues answered under two minutes later, though, as Parayko beat Vejmelka with a slapshot from the top of the right circle to restore St. Louis’ lead.

That’s when things got wild.

Crouse gave the Coyotes a 3-2 lead 22 seconds into the second period, but Leddy and Toropchenko scored back-to-back shorthanded goals 33 seconds apart to restore the Blues’ lead at 4-3, and also led head coach André Tourigny to pull Vejmelka in favor of Ingram.

"Our team needs to be better," Tourigny said. "I have to be better. Vejmelka has to be better. Everybody has to be better, that’s not good enough."

Carcone answered with his seventh goal of the season at 6:56, sniping a shot under the crossbar, and though play initially continued on, it was eventually blown dead by Toronto, and ultimately ruled a goal following video review. Schmaltz scored 1:04 later, spinning around and ripping a shot past Binnington to give the Coyotes a 5-4 lead.

STL@ARI: Schmaltz scores goal against Blues

The Blues, however, tied it up just under three minutes later, as Thomas beat Ingram to even the score at five.

"We know what we have to do in here,"  Bjugstad said. "It’s a hard-working team that buys into the system, buys into each other, and trusts each other, but when games happen like this it’s time to look in the mirror a little bit, everyone individually, and try to pick each other up."

Hayes scored on a breakaway 4:13 into the third period to give the Blues a 6-5 lead, and Arizona was unable to find the equalizer en route to their third straight loss. The Coyotes play five of their next six games at home, but their next five games come against the most recent Stanley Cup Champions: Vegas (2023), Tampa Bay (2020, 2021), Colorado (2022), St. Louis (2019), and Washington (2018).

"You need character," Tourigny said. "We know what we have to do, and we need to do it with urgency."

The Coyotes are back in action on Saturday, making a quick trip to Vegas to face the Golden Knights. Puck drop is scheduled for 8 pm MST, and the game will be broadcast on the following networks:

WHERE TO WATCH:
• Antenna: 61.1 Phoenix, 9.2 Tucson
• Phoenix Cable: Cox 95
• Phoenix Satellite: DirecTV Channel 61, Dish Network Channel 61
• Bullhead City / Lake Havasu: Optimum channel 6
• Flagstaff: American Cable channel 4, Optimum Cable channel 6
• Maricopa: Orbitel channel 11
• Pinal County: Mediacom channel 13
• Prescott: Sparklight channel 61
• Sedona: Optimum Cable channel 6
• Show Low / Winslow Sparklight channel 61
• Tucson: Cox channel 85, Xfinity channel 1179, Orbitel channel 208
WHERE TO LISTEN:
• Radio: ESPN 620
• Stream: Arizona Coyotes App, NHL Mobile App