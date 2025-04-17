Habs playoff games: where to watch

MONTREAL – The city is gearing up for an exciting dose of springtime hockey now that the Canadiens have punched their ticket to the 2025 NHL Playoffs. And while the main event will be taking place inside the Bell Centre, there are a number of other ways to be part of the ambiance and watch Habs postseason games alongside other fans whether the team is at home or on the road.

First up, Espace 1909, a 17,000-square foot event space adjacent to the Bell Centre, will be hosting exclusive not-to-be-missed, catered watch parties for all Habs playoff games in 2025. Complete with an all-you-can-eat spread that includes tailgate food offerings, reserved indoor seating, live entertainment, a special appearance from Youppi!, and an electrifying atmosphere. Espace 1909 watch party tickets for each event are starting at $53. Watch the Canadiens battle the Capitals on the largest screen in a restaurant in North America!

Tickets for Espace 1909 viewing parties go on sale at noon on Friday, April 18. Note that the ticket price include taxes but gratuity and alcohol are extra. L’Espace 1909 is located at 1280 av. Canadiens-de-Montréal.

For all home games, starting three hours before puck drop, be sure to stop by the Fan Jam presented by La Cage in La Cour Rio Tinto outside the Bell Centre for the largest outdoor watch party in town. Take in the game with a crowd of passionate fans and enjoy live shows, a DJ, tattoos, a barber, mascots, and of course, food and drinks for sale from La Cage.

Showing up outside might also land you the chance to get inside, as the Fan Jam will be giving away a pair of tickets for each home playoff game. As well, one lucky winner will get to watch from an exclusive lounge courtesy of CIBC with three of their friends. Don’t miss your chance!

Finally, the Casino de Montréal will be hosting a buzz-worthy watch party for Games 1 and 2 while the Habs are on the road in Washington. Entry is free, and there will be over $10,000 in prizes to be won.

Visit the Canadiens’ 2025 Playoff Central for everything you need to know about watch parties and more. Hope to see you out there!