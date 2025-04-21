The Foundation launches special 50/50 raffle for 2025 playoffs

MONTREAL – The Montreal Canadiens Children’s Foundation is pleased to announce the launch of a special playoff edition of its popular 50/50 raffle, giving fans even more chances to win big during the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Tickets are available to purchase online now at 5050.canadiens.com. Participants must be 18 years of age or older and physically located in the province of Quebec at the time of purchase.

All ticket sales during each playoff round—from both home and away games—will be combined to create a single cumulative jackpot. Rather than selecting a winner during each game, one lucky participant will take home half the total amount raised for the entire round. For the opening series between the Montreal Canadiens and the Washington Capitals, the Playoff 50/50 Raffle will kick off with a guaranteed minimum jackpot of $250,000, guaranteeing a cash prize of at least $125,000 for the winner. Once that threshold is reached, the jackpot will continue to grow until the end of the final game of Round 1. The winning number will be announced shortly afterward on 5050.canadiens.com.

In addition to the main jackpot draw, fans can also opt into the Bonus Raffle, available as an add-on with the purchase of regular 50/50 tickets. Each bonus ticket, available for $10, gives fans a chance to win up to 10 additional prizes, including a $10,000 cash prize, equipment used by the Habs during the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs, autographed memorabilia, event tickets, gift cards, and much more. Bonus Raffle prizes will be drawn at random at the conclusion of the Canadiens’ playoff run.

The success of the Foundation’s 50/50 raffles depends on the incredible generosity of fans and the dedication of volunteers selling tickets in person during home games. The Montreal Canadiens Children’s Foundation is also proud to count on the continued support of Interac Corp., the official presenting partner of the 50/50 raffle at the Bell Centre since 2022.

During the 2024-25 season, 50/50 ticket sales totaled a record-breaking $5.7 million at Canadiens games, resulting in over $2.8 million in cash prizing being awarded to 41 lucky winners. The other half of the proceeds benefit the Montreal Canadiens Children’s Foundation's flagship BLEU BLANC BOUGE program, which promotes a healthy, active lifestyle among thousands of children across Quebec. Each year, over 250,000 underprivileged youth benefit from the initiative, which involves the construction and activation of outdoor, refrigerated community rinks in underserved areas. The 15 rinks—including the most recent one inaugurated this winter in Quebec City—are brought to life year-round with programming that introduces kids to various sports like ice skating and ball hockey.