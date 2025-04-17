Canadiens Round 1 playoff schedule announced

Series starts Monday, April 21 in Washington

GettyImages-2210010099
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

MONTREAL – Save the dates: postseason hockey is coming back to the Bell Centre.

The NHL announced on Thursday the Canadiens’ round 1 schedule against the Washington Capitals in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The series begins on Monday, April 21 at Capital One Arena in Washington, marking the first postseason meeting between the Habs and Caps since 2010. Montreal defeated Washington in seven games the last time the two teams met.

The Canadiens’ confirmed home dates for games 3 and 4 are Friday, April 25 and Sunday, April 27.

See the full schedule below:

Game 1 

@ WSH 

Mon., April 21

7:00 p.m. 

Game 2 

@ WSH 

Wed., April 23

7:00 p.m. 

Game 3 

@ MTL 

Fri., April 25

7:00 p.m. 

Game 4 

@ MTL 

Sun. April 27

6:30 p.m. 

Game 5 

@ WSH 

Wed., April 30

If necessary 

Game 6 

@ MTL 

Fri., May 2

If necessary 

Game 7 

@ WSH 

Sun., May 4

If necessary 

Tickets for home playoff games will go on-sale to the public at noon on April 19. Fans can get priority access to purchase tickets by signing up for the team’s ticket sales newsletter by 9:00 a.m. on April 18.

Details for official team and partner watch parties will also be shared on the canadiens.com Playoff Central page.

Related Content

The Canadiens are in – here’s how to get playoff tickets

News Feed

Off the ice with… Eric Fleising

Joshua Roy assigned to Laval Rocket

CAR@MTL: Game recap 

The Canadiens are in – here’s how to get playoff tickets

Josh Anderson wins Jacques Beauchamp-Molson Trophy

Updates from optional morning skate – Apr. 16

CAR@MTL: What you need to know

Bell Centre ice voted best in the NHL

Nick Suzuki nominated for the King Clancy Memorial Trophy

Updates from practice – Apr. 15

Lane Hutson sets new rookie franchise record

CHI@MTL: Game recap 

Hughes: “It’s what makes Montreal the best hockey city in the world”

Lines and defense pairings at morning skate – Apr. 14 

CHI@MTL: What you need to know

MTL@TOR: Game recap

MTL@TOR: What you need to know

MTL@OTT: Game recap