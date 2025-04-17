Canadiens Round 1 playoff schedule announced

MONTREAL – Save the dates: postseason hockey is coming back to the Bell Centre.

The NHL announced on Thursday the Canadiens’ round 1 schedule against the Washington Capitals in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The series begins on Monday, April 21 at Capital One Arena in Washington, marking the first postseason meeting between the Habs and Caps since 2010. Montreal defeated Washington in seven games the last time the two teams met.

The Canadiens’ confirmed home dates for games 3 and 4 are Friday, April 25 and Sunday, April 27.

See the full schedule below: