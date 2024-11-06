Updates from practice – Nov. 6

The Canadiens will hit the road for four games

By Montreal Canadiens
BROSSARD – Following a tough overtime loss to the Calgary Flames on Tuesday, the Canadiens got back to work at the CN Sports Complex.

Before that though, the Habs announced that Oliver Kapanen was loaned to Timra IK in the SHL, and that Lucas Condotta was recalled from the Laval Rocket. The latter joined the team in Brossard for practice.

Justin Barron, Kaiden Guhle, Lane Hutson, Jayden Struble and Arber Xhekaj laced up their skates ahead of the main session with director of hockey development Adam Nicholas.

The same group of defensemen would later be joined by veterans Mike Matheson and David Savard to work on drills on the second sheet of ice during practice. Goalies Samuel Montembeault and Cayden Primeau were plugging away at the other end of the rink with goalie coach Eric Raymond.

Forwards remained on the main ice surface at the Complex and worked on a variety of shooting drills, among others.

In total, 23 players participated.

Forwards

Defensemen

Goalies

17 Anderson

52 Barron

35 Montembeault

40 Armia

21 Guhle

30 Primeau

13 Caufield

48 Hutson

82 Condotta

8 Matheson

77 Dach

58 Savard

28 Dvorak

47 Struble

71 Evans

72 Xhekaj

11 Gallagher

49 Harvey-Pinard (non-contact jersey)

51 Heineman

15 Newhook

55 Pezzetta

20 Slafkovsky

14 Suzuki

The Canadiens will be on the road for four games with stops in New Jersey, Toronto, Buffalo and Minnesota. Fans can reconnect with the team on November 16 when the Habs host the Columbus Blue Jackets and celebrate Shea Weber for his induction to the Hockey Hall of Fame. For tickets, click here.

