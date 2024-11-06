Updates from practice – Nov. 6

BROSSARD – Following a tough overtime loss to the Calgary Flames on Tuesday, the Canadiens got back to work at the CN Sports Complex.

Before that though, the Habs announced that Oliver Kapanen was loaned to Timra IK in the SHL, and that Lucas Condotta was recalled from the Laval Rocket. The latter joined the team in Brossard for practice.

Justin Barron, Kaiden Guhle, Lane Hutson, Jayden Struble and Arber Xhekaj laced up their skates ahead of the main session with director of hockey development Adam Nicholas.

The same group of defensemen would later be joined by veterans Mike Matheson and David Savard to work on drills on the second sheet of ice during practice. Goalies Samuel Montembeault and Cayden Primeau were plugging away at the other end of the rink with goalie coach Eric Raymond.

Forwards remained on the main ice surface at the Complex and worked on a variety of shooting drills, among others.

In total, 23 players participated.